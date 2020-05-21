Marvel is grand, but not perfect

In a dozen years between 2008 and the end of 2019, the Marvel Cinematic Universe produced 23 films that raked in $22.6 billion at the box office around the world.

And that doesn’t include Blu-ray sales, Redbox sales and TV rights when they show up on TNT and the like.

Avengers: Endgame even beat Avatar for the highest-grossing movie of all times.

(Of course, if you consider actual ticket sales — which leaves out ticket price and inflation — Gone With the Wind takes first place with Titanic and Star Wars next.)

While the MCU films have been very popular with moviegoers, that doesn’t mean they have been perfect.

No wonder, you have 23 films written and led by a wide-ranging cast of screenwriters and directors.

Only Captain America has had continuity. The three films under his banner — The First Avenger, The Winter Solder, Civil War — were all written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Then those two also wrote Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Throw in that Joss Whedon was the writer and director on the other two Avengers films (Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron), then you can see that Chris Evans had the fortune of just two writing groups for his seven feature films. Spider-Man: Homecoming had six writers working on that one script.

At least that is more forgivable than one writing team messing things up within the same movie.

From here on, spoiler alerts abound. But, every movie I will mention came out at least a year ago, so you’ve had plenty of time to see it at the theater, Redbox, Netflix, Disney+, etc.

• The first Iron Man movie was good and had some funny scenes, none funnier than Tony Stark nearly destroying his work space trying to learn how to use his new suit. He couldn’t figure out how to stabilize his flight and how to fire an energy blast without knocking himself backward.

And yet when Jeff Bridges steals his technology to create his own metal suit, Jeff has absolutely no learning curve at all at figuring out how to fly and even fight a well-experienced Iron Man.

And then in Iron Man 2, Tony’s military buddy Rhodey does the same thing. Tony is drunk and making a mess of his place in the suit, so Rhodey gets into one of Tony’s backup suits to put a stop to this. How did he do that?

And why didn’t Tony just have his on-board AI shut down the suit so Rhodey would stop fighting him?

I won’t even get into how Tony’s suit had to be repaired and then charged via wall outlet in Iron Man 3 when supposedly the arc reactor in his chest is a power source itself strong enough to recharge the suit.

• In Avengers: Age of Ultron we meet the twins. Pietro Maximoff (Quicksilver) is a speedster, and every movie or TV show with a speedster has the same problem.

It doesn’t matter how fast a person can move in any direction, as soon as we leave the ground, we have to wait for gravity to pull us back down. That’s about 32 feet per second of acceleration.

So if you jump over a chair or hop down a short flight of stairs, then you have to drop for a 10th of a second or more before you can take off running again. Speedsters wouldn’t be immune.

• In the movie Ant-Man we are told that the reason Paul Rudd is so powerful when he shrinks down is that he doesn’t actually lose matter. The space between molecules is reduced, so he is much more compact. When he throws a punch, it is the same force as when he is regular size.

So if he is just really dense, and his tiny body is still like 170-180 pounds, then how in the heck does a flying ant carry him in the air?

• I could overlook these issues a whole lot more than I could overlook Thor: Ragnarok. Remember, Thor is the “god of thunder” who can summon lightning and strike down enemies — even large alien ships like we saw in the first Avengers movie in the attack on New York City.

And yet in Ragnarok, the writers were trying to make Thor vulnerable so they had a woman take him down with a small device like a taser. A taser? The man can handle lightning coursing through his body (and Dr. Brown in Back to the Future tells us it is 1.21 gigawatts of electricity), yet he can’t withstand a taser?

• In Avengers: Endgame, the Hulk goes to see Dr. Strange about borrowing the time stone.

The Ancient One says that he is there five years too early as Strange is still a doctor and attempting to perform surgery at that very moment.

So, we are to believe that this Ancient One can see the future and has done so enough to see her successor. And yet she has no idea that not long after Dr. Strange takes her position some warlord for another galaxy will arrive to wipe out half of all life in the universe.

That’s some crappy future reading, Ancient One.

• And finally, the worst thing I saw in any of the movies is that there never should have been that conversation with the Ancient One in Endgame in the first place — because there should never have been an Endgame.

Let’s go back to Infinity War when Dr. Strange is using the time stone to try to read the future. He said he was able to glimpse 14 million possible futures and in only one of them did the good guys come out on top.

And yet, not long after that, the good guys very nearly won a huge battle that would have turned the tide against Thanos — and that moment was NOT the key instance in time, Dr. Strange??

In this fight scene you have Dr. Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy all fighting Thanos, who is by himself. This is the perfect time to take his gauntlet from him.

And in fact, Spidey is actually in the process of getting the glove off when big dummy Star Lord lets his temper get the better of him. Star Lord ruins everything right there in that moment.

So you have a time stone that can turn back time, right? And if Dr. Strange uses it, there is a way to make it so that everyone is frozen except him. So he could actually go back in time 30 seconds, incapacitate Star Lord, and then when Spidey pulls off the glove, Thanos doesn’t wake up and crush everyone.

Strange saw 14 million possible outcomes, and THAT wasn’t it? Come on now.

Stephen King said writing stories is telling lies for a living, but the good writers tell the truth with those lies. Just because it’s fiction doesn’t mean it has to be stupid.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.