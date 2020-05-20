Gov’t dollars no bright spot in pandemic

To The Editor:

I attended, virtually of course, Monday night’s meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners and beside the extremely disappointing decision of the board to do absolutely nothing to restore the freedom and liberty of the citizens of Surry County, there was a segment in the meeting that was at least as, if not more, disturbing than the board’s complete failure to act.

The disturbing segment was during the presentation of the director of social services, Kristy Preston. Toward the end of her presentation, Ms. Preston noted that here were several supplements that were received by beneficiaries of various government assistance programs in addition to their normal benefits. According to the presentation, these supplements totaled around $2 to $3 million over March and April.

My concern in this letter is not the supplements themselves, that is a discussion for another time. My concern is rather how these dollars are defined. These dollars were lauded as a “bright spot” in the current troubling economic climate due to their eventual infusion into the local economy.

The issue is that these dollars were not generated by any economic activity as legitimate economic infusion should be. Instead, they are sourced from tax revenues, most of which funneled down from the federal government so not only are they from tax revenue but most are not even from current tax revenue. Due to the deficit spending of the federal government, these are actually from future tax revenue dollars.

Folks, this is socialism 101, classic redistribution of wealth. The redistribution in itself is disturbing enough, but the concept by government officials that these dollars are somehow legitimate “new” dollars to the economy is far more disturbing. This is in no way a personal attack on Ms. Preston, just an observation that with this concept of basic economics, it is no wonder why we are in the mess we are.

Chuck Koubenec

Pilot Mountain