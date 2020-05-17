Cleaning and disinfecting

Editor’s Note: This is part of a continuing series regarding coronavirus and precautions individuals should take to slow the spread of the virus. The column is supplied by the Surry County Health and Nutrition department.

Surry County currently has 87 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 COVID-19 related death. Laboratory confirmed cases reflect cases that were tested and returned positive from the NC State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals, and private labs. North Carolina will continue to track and post the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases; however, it is important to note that there are many people with COVID-19 who will not be included in the daily counts of laboratory-confirmed cases, including:

• People who had minimal symptoms or no symptoms and were not tested.

• People who had symptoms but did not seek medical care.

• People who sought medical care but were not tested.

• People with COVID-19 in whom the virus was not detected by testing.

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center enters all laboratory-confirmed cases into a state reporting system, which is then published by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS). NC DHHS publishes the statewide and county specific numbers of COVID-19 daily by 11 a.m.; however, this report does not reflect any labs received after 11 a.m. on that day. There is sometimes a discrepancy between what Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is reporting and what is posted on the NC DHHS website due to this delay in publishing.

In addition to state and county specific case counts, the NC DHHS COVID-19 Dashboard provides data on COVID-19 related deaths, completed tests, hospitalizations, and breakdowns by age, gender, and ethnicities. To stay up to date on COVID-19 cases, visit the NC DHHS COVID-19 dashboard, https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/.

To learn more about COVID-19, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1, or 888-8921162, for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your community.