City resident opposes rezoning request

Letter to editor,

I wondered why activity had ceased on the properties in the 1000 block of North Main and West Poplar owned by the Bray Association. Now I know, they had to get a zoning change. This letter to the editor is my objection to this change. Granted the larger parcel (7168 on plot map) is already zoned R-6, however the project requires parcels 6481 and 7480 be included and be changed to R-6 also. I’m surprised that Parcel 9196 isn’t included in this request as it will undoubtedly be included in the project.

My objections are twofold. First, the added traffic on West Poplar and possibly North Main will be hazardous. West Poplar is a convenient shortcut from North Main to West Lebanon thus has considerable traffic. Main Street is also a busy street so additional ingress/egress on this street is concerning. There has already been several accidents at the Poplar/N. Main corner.

Second, this is a very family oriented area so those of us living in this neighborhood would like reassurances that this development will contribute to our community. Three of the parcels demolished on Poplar Street were the location of multiple visits from the Mount Airy Police Department so it seemed a move in a good direction for the neighborhood. But with the news that the empty lots are now to become a housing project brings back these concerns for safety in our area.

Judson Grove

Mount Airy