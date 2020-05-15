Editor’s Note: This is part of a continuing series regarding coronavirus and precautions individuals should take to slow the spread of the virus. The column is supplied by the Surry County Health and Nutrition department.

According to a study completed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), COVID-19 can survive from several hours to days in an aerosol form and on surfaces. Scientists found that COVID-19 was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. This further suggests that people can potentially acquire the virus through the air and after touching contaminated objects.

While experts encourage thorough handwashing and hygiene practices to protect yourself and others, if you are able to work remotely or stay home, you may also be wondering what you can do to keep your home clear of COVID-19. While bathrooms and kitchens are the areas that tend to harbor the most germs, there are other areas that experts say should get a good cleaning, including:

• Remote controls

• Game controllers

• Keyboards and computer mice

• Cell phones and land line phones

• Light switches and switch plates

• Doorknobs and doors

• Staircase railings

• Commonly used desks or counters and tabletops

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting households. It is important to understand the difference between cleaning and disinfecting. Cleaning refers to the removal of germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. Cleaning does not kill germs, but by removing them, it lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection.

Disinfection refers to using chemicals, EPA-registered disinfectants for example, to kill germs on surfaces. The process of disinfection does not necessarily clean dirt or remove germs from surfaces, but by killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further reduce the risk of transmission.

According to CDC guidance, most EPA-registered cleaning products on the market are efficient at cleaning any household surfaces. Visit https://www.epa.gov/coronavirus to find more information on disinfectants that are effective against COVID-19.

To stay up-to-date on COVID-19 in North Carolina and to learn more, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1, or 888-892-1162, for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your community.