Protecting yourself and others

Editor’s Note: This is part of a continuing series regarding coronavirus and precautions individuals should take to slow the spread of the virus. The column is supplied by the Surry County Health and Nutrition department.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure to the virus, which can be difficult when there is community-based transmission. COVID-19 is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another.

The following are some common prevention measures that can help protect against COVID-19:

Wash your hands

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even those inside your home.

• Put distance between yourself and people outside of your home.

• Stay at least 6 feet from others.

• Do not gather in groups.

• Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when leaving your home.

• Everyone should wear a cloth face covering when they go out in public.

• The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people from your secretions in case you are infected.

• Do not use a mask meant for a healthcare worker.

• Continue to keep 6 feet between yourself and others, as a cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.

Cover coughs and sneezes

• If you are in a private setting and do not have on your cloth face

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, including tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

• If surfaces are dirty, clean them first with detergent or mild soap and water, then follow with a household disinfectant.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina and to learn more, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to

898211. Call 2-1-1 (or 888-892-1162) for general questions or for help finding human services resources in you