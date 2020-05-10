Counties are extensions of the state

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News, featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. The following column was submitted by county officials as a commentary representative of the entire Surry County Board of Commissioners.

During the COVID-19 timeframe, citizens have heard about different orders, curfews and public health suggestions coming from different governments in North Carolina. Surry County followed guidance from Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Stay-At-Home Order. The reason for that is, in North Carolina, counties are extensions of state government.

In fact, county governments were originally created by the state to give citizens better access to government services. In the 17th and 18th centuries, residents could not travel to the state capital each time they needed to conduct public business. Thus, the State of North Carolina created counties so that state services could be brought closer to citizens’ homes.

The case notes of North Carolina General Statute 153A-11 state that counties “are of, and constitute a part of, the State government” and that “counties are a branch of the State government.” The General Statutes cover specific county operations in fine detail within Chapter 153A. This chapter of the General Statutes names all 100 counties in North Carolina and defines what a county is. Everything from the counties’ corporate powers to contracts to grants and loans to existing boundaries to the structure of the board of commissioners is included. If you would like to read more about these specifics, go to this link: https://www.ncleg.gov/Laws/GeneralStatuteSections/Chapter153A.

The North Carolina General Statutes also state that counties cannot operate as sovereign governments, which means they cannot operate under different orders and laws than the state. Counties can choose States of Emergency to be more restrictive than the state, like other local governments did, but we chose not to take that route. However, the Surry County Board of Commissioners did decide to adopt a proclamation to address their concerns with recent state orders and their impact on our local economy.

County governments, like Surry County, provide state-mandated services to the entire county. County governments must provide support to: Community colleges, social services, public health and mental health, cooperative extension, soil and water conservation, elections, sheriff’s office, public schools, tax assessment, inspections, jail, district and superior court facilities, register of deeds and clerks of court. Sheriffs are elected by the county citizens, who also elect district and superior court judges, clerk of court and district attorney. The last four are state offices, but the county, at our expense, must provide them facilities from which to operate.

More than 30 other local government services can be provided by counties – local governing bodies decide whether to provide them, at what level to provide them and how to deliver them.

Both county and municipal governments can provide: Airports, land-use planning, code enforcement, parks and recreation, ownership of public facilities and facilities management, engineering, public housing, economic and community development, libraries, animal shelters, public transit, emergency management and senior citizen programs, just to name a few. Surry County provides some but not all of these services and programs.

This structure, of counties operating as local branches of State government, is designed with the citizen in mind, so that they can access and benefit from the services as much as possible. Hopefully, with the governor’s easing of restrictions that started on May 8, citizens will see some financial relief. While some Surry County services, programs, meetings and events had to be modified, postponed or cancelled, we will continue to provide quality services to our hard-working citizens.

Just remember to follow the 3 Ws if you leave home: Wear a cloth face covering. Wait 6-feet apart and avoid close contact. Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer. And read the Surry County website, at www.co.surry.nc.us, for future articles related to Surry County’s efforts in COVID-19 prevention.