Controlling virus takes first priority

To the Editor

When a pandemic exceeds three million worldwide victims with more than 240,000 deaths, your every effort must be to institute control over the contagion before you control anything else, including the economy.

When anyone and everyone can carry and spread the contagion without knowing it for two weeks, you control the contagion with social distancing, masks, personal protective equipment, testing and limiting group gatherings.

We are most fortunate in North Carolina that we got an early start with many control procedures. Surry County, however, does have two interstate highways and three US highways passing through it. It is not uncommon to see license plates from many states at our restaurants and convenience stores. I have observed plates from South Dakota, Idaho, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Tennessee, and Canadian plates from Quebec and New Brunswick. At our local restaurant drive-throughs. Few workers at these restaurants and convenience stores are wearing masks or any protective equipment.

Our essential businesses that are open should have every employee that is meeting the public using masks and protective equipment, now. It could well pay off for us in the future. When contagion gets to the pandemic stage, they usually last two to three years. Two thousand people a day are being killed by coronavirus in the United States. If we do not control the contagion, there will be no economy to worry about. Research the time it took France and other European countries to restore from the bubonic plague circa 1348 and the number of worldwide deaths from the Spanish Flu of 1917-19. The Spanish Flu killed more than 50 million people worldwide with a population of less than two billion. We now have almost seven billion people to spread this contagion.

James Roberts

Pilot Mountain