More than ever, schools provide hope for future

Dr. Travis L. Reeves

Dr. Travis L. Reeves -

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

Public schools have been coined the hubs of the community. This is because schools provide predictable routines for students for social, emotional, physical, and educational support. Schools provide resources for safe, reliable, and responsive care. Schools provide nutrition, access to print and digital resources, the arts, athletics, and a plethora of other clubs, organizations, and teams. Schools facilitate opportunities for students to develop relationships with each other and with caring adults to support them along the way.

Despite the harsh and novel reality of COVID-19, and the changes we are all enduring as a result, schools are still providing these same outlets and resources; just in a different way. I am proud of the great work I see occurring in Surry County Schools on a daily basis. Teachers and principals are still working hard every single day to meet the needs of our students in creative ways even though those needs in some respect have changed.

Surry County School System’s Board of Education, district administrators, principals, teachers, and staff are fulfilling the call to meet students and families where the need is. We are performing vital work that is making a difference in the lives of our students and their families. The reason we have been able to pivot and respond so well during this crisis is that public schools are not just the hubs of the community; they are the heart of the community.

The culture within Surry County Schools is based on a covenant we make to all of our students and families, our promise to all. We promise to provide a high-quality education for achievement, leadership, and life. Over the past few months, I have been honored to explain exactly what that means, and the pandemic has brought to light many of the things educators do on a daily basis behind the scenes. Now, more than ever, the public is able to see shining examples of our love and care for students and families more personally. Our response has included an emphasis on utilizing our technological resources to remain connected with our families. Technology has been invaluable to us to be able to see our students and one another as our district, schools, and teachers plan for the future.

Surry County Schools has worked hard to serve our most vulnerable students by caring for and feeding them meals that are more than physically nourishing, but meals that are made with love. Our School Nutrition staff has served more than 255,000 meals under very challenging circumstances but they remain on the frontlines to ensure our students do not go without food. Our bus drivers deliver meals to homes and community stops on our yellow school buses, providing hope for families who cannot drive to our feeding sites and who depend on these meals as a lifeline.

We have relished the opportunity to speak to our students and parents by phone ensuring they are okay and providing the necessary resources for support. We have strived to focus our emergency remote learning plans on engaging students without overwhelming because we know parents have a huge challenge of meeting their work obligations while simultaneously trying to teach students at home. Whether by mailed paper packets or online digitally, we have seen students take responsibility for their learning by demonstrating their work in unique and creative ways. We see examples posted on social media and are proud of the ingenuity that continues to develop among the brightest minds anywhere. Our students have always been highly engaged and have excelled in all aspects; thus providing another layer of hope.

All of our middle schools are launching a program called, ‘One Book One School’. We mailed the book to all of our middle school students’ homes. This program involves everyone including the principal, teachers, staff, and students all reading and discussing the same book. Virtual discussions are being facilitated and it has been a great way for parents to also be involved. Meadowview Magnet Middle launched on Friday night, April 24, and had 85 participants attend. Mystery guest readers are scheduled to keep it exciting. Gentry Middle had the author of the book, Restart, Gordon Korman, make a special guest appearance on their virtual news segment. Pilot Mountain Middle Principal Amy Harris had a mystery singer to help her with a video message to students featuring her reading the book and missing the Ravens while Central Middle media specialist Christy Snow recorded a book teaser video and aired it on social media.

Many of our families are experiencing tough times. Some have lost jobs, some of our most vulnerable children need support, and we are diligently trying to meet the needs while also providing hope. ‘One Book One School’, virtual Beginners’ Day, virtual sixth grade transition events, and virtual announcements of our educators of the year all give us hope. Our students give us hope as we see them online and see them at schools as they pick up grab ‘n go meals. No matter what comes our way, the strength of our school district is that we have each other.

Surry County Schools is the largest employer in Surry County. We are also the largest provider of foodservice, transportation, information technology, child care, maintenance, and trauma-informed care. We call ourselves a next-generation school district for a reason. We are making an impact on the next generation of Surry County and providing hope, one child at a time. We greatly appreciate the support of our amazing community during this critical time in all of our lives.

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, May 4-8. I encourage you to take time to thank a teacher for all they are doing to support the economy, growth, and productivity of Surry County. Please use the hashtags #ThankATeacher and #OurNCSchoolHeroes in your social media posts.

I tell my staff often that together we are stronger! I truly believe that the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 will reveal a stronger school system, a stronger school community, and a stronger future for Surry County.

Dr. Travis L. Reeves https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Dr.-Travis-L.-Reevesff.jpg Dr. Travis L. Reeves