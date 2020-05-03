City residents questions leadership

To the Editor,

It was good to finally see some word from some of our city board in the paper Thursday, even if sketchy. News from our elected city officials has been practically nonexistent. The president, our governor, and even county commissioners have been seen and/or heard from, which is what leaders should do in times like these.

Apparently it took a letter to editor from a taxpayer to elicit some remarks from city officials. The letter asked why hasn’t our city worked out something with Renfro to provide masks for citizens since Winston-Salem has done so, and especially since Renfro is from Mount Airy and has been advertising for employees to make the masks.

Thursday’s article (“City looking at masks for all,” April 30) contained comments from our mayor, one commissioner, and from the letter writer. The suggestion in the letter was a good one and at least now it sounds like maybe city might get moving on it. But the article points out that the initial reaction from a commissioner was to criticize the letter writer. That was uncalled for and not productive, but often happens to taxpayers who speak up. Then for the mayor to say he didn’t know what to do was also not helpful. No one expects him to be able to resolve this problem but it doesn’t exactly instill confidence to make a statement like that.

Then the comments went on with remarks about how masks would be paid for. Really? With all the huge money spent on things of questionable value like consultants, $11,000 light posts, and the never-ending story of Spencers, we can’t find money for masks that might make re-opening safer for everyone and get our economy back to life?

Meantime, this is budget season for municipalities with a deadline of June. Revenue and expense projections are almost impossible given the unknowns. Our commissioners are not even meeting. So who’s looking out for us? It appears the county board has found ways to meet (although it’s not clear what they are doing about open meetings laws). Thursday’s article mentioned our commissioners have been “talking about things.” That’s good but how are they doing it and what are they talking about? Our city government has a really bad history of things being done behind closed doors but this board pledged to end that.

As for the budget problem, there’s a very good solution to that. The NC Local Gov’t Commission oversees city and county financial issues. It has suggested the use of an “interim budget” that would be a short term plan instead of a full year. That would allow us to adjust as we go without trying to lock in as whole year on hazy projections. That plan also only allows spending for basic line items which would safeguard taxpayers at least somewhat. Hopefully that’s being considered but sure would be nice if citizens were told at least something.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy