Schoolhouses will forever be changed.

We thought school shootings would be what changed schoolhouses forever. We added keypad entries, required identification, and locked doors. We added SROs and protocols to deal with threats. March was the first March since 2002 that we haven’t had a school shooting in the US. Not because of our efforts, but because of this nationwide lockdown. What we didn’t realize was an invisible enemy would change schoolhouses and possibly, how we educate students across the nation.

54 million students across the US are at home, learning. March 5 I asked our staff to clean devices and prepare five days of lessons in case of school closure. March 11, during our spring break, I received a call to discuss whether schools needed to extend spring break in case those traveling may have contracted the COVID-19 virus. We decided to extend the break, letting our community know and shortly thereafter the governor signed the executive order to close all schools until May 15. This set about a flurry of activity to structure at-home teaching and learning for this spring.

Mount Airy City Schools’ Leadership Team met together on Monday, March 16 to develop a plan. Leaders were tasked with planning meal deployment, device deployment, connection to wifi services, digital lessons for every child, paper packets for K-2 students, and widespread communication with all families. It was an amazing feat and our team stepped up to the challenge. On Tuesday, March 17, I conducted a staff-wide Zoom meeting as teachers returned to their classrooms to prepare. Our teachers are amazing and worked overtime to make sure we prepared what students would need during this closure.

We provided meals on Tuesday of the first week followed by Bear Bags each Friday. As of Tuesday, April 14, we have delivered more than 42,540 meals and 1,400 Bear Bags. On Tuesday, March 31, we announced that workers on the front lines of the pandemic would receive time-and-a-half pay.

On Wednesday, March 18, devices were ready for families along with more than 300 K-2 packets available for pickup. The infrastructure of the district to have 1:1 devices in place for almost all students allowed us to be ahead of this curve. The fact that the middle and high school teachers had already been using Schoology as their main mode of instructional material delivery allowed us to be prepared for online lessons. We have been providing online learning for more than four years which allowed our teachers to be prepared.

By Thursday, March 19, we were delivering online instruction to all students. We experienced a few hiccups along the way, but we were connecting with families through phone calls, online lessons, Zoom meetings, and Schoology groups the very first week. Anyone looking across the state has to realize our teachers are experts in every way and they can problem-solve with the best of the experts in any field.

Our K-2 students have paper packets and teachers are connecting with students and families through Seesaw. This tool allows students to show their learning while teachers provide instructional videos, feedback, and encouragement. Elaine Reales, our second-grade dual language immersion teacher, invited her class to a Zoom meeting. Students were so excited to see each other they took over the call. She used the “mute all” feature to be able to talk and then allowed them to talk one by one as they navigated the new tool while learning online etiquette.

Jones Intermediate School Principal Chelsy Payne bragged on all of her teachers and gave examples of ways they are enriching the curriculum. Gina Tompkins, the intervention teacher, is engaging students in an online book study. Melissa Martin, a third-grade teacher, is live-streaming her lessons daily and students are not missing a beat.

Middle school educator Dalton Tedder, recently named to the High Point University Leadership program, shares that at middle school students are interested in owning their own learning. He has provided multiple choices for them throughout the week to show how they are learning. “This is exactly what they need to prepare them for future careers that haven’t been created yet.” The students are prioritizing their learning, setting their schedule and balancing the flexibility to be more productive than they are when everything is planned out for them day-by-day.

At Mount Airy High School Conni Tucker, Advanced English teacher, said that this crisis is encouraging her to give up some of the classroom control and allowing for more student choice. She said that the ability for students to communicate virtually requires all of the students to be engaged and contributing. She gave them options and most are opting for face-to-face online choices because they miss being at the schoolhouse. The students are also familiar with many online platforms and are introducing her to multiple ways to communicate. She said, “If I go back to the things I used to do and do them the same way, I’ve missed a great opportunity to do things better.” She mentioned that one of her students was unable to come to school because of needing to take care of her family and other issues. Now online this student is thriving, meeting deadlines, and growing because of the flexibility of remote learning.

As we go into the future of how the schoolhouse will look, we must realize that about 20% of our students across the nation have never been engaged in traditional school. Will we go back to the traditional ways of doing the calendar, lecture, and teacher Q and A? Will we do something different, will we not have snow days because students are still learning virtually, will every child be able to complete a paid internship in their field of study and not get behind because they can catch up remotely? Will we offer virtual field trips, virtual advanced classes, and remote opportunities that students wouldn’t participate in face-to-face? We know that schoolhouses will be forever changed. We must seize this opportunity to improve school for every child, every day.

