Reader: Time to open up America

To the Editor,

We have to put most of America back to work, and we have to do it sooner rather than later! The Centers for Disease Control admits most Americans will eventually get COVID-19 and that the shutdown was never about stopping the disease. Instead, the shutdown was about slowing COVID-19 to avoid straining the hospitals. Fortunately, most areas are mildly impacted by COVID-19 with little strain on hospitals, so why continue destroying our economy? Putting America back to work is critical for so much more than our economy as it impacts our liberties, freedoms, and our very way of life. The cure of a continued lockdown will be worse than the disease could ever be.

For weeks I have written e-mails and social media posts trying to put COVID-19 in perspective. I agree we must do everything we can to fight the disease and protect the elderly and vulnerable. Any loss of life is tragic. However, there is unequivocal data and research from several respected universities to demonstrate that the death rate from the disease has been overstated. Early death rates were projected to be 3.4%, and these were used in models to tell us how to react. As times goes on, we all realize those models were repeatedly revised and repeatedly wrong.

Scientific papers in the New England Journal of Medicine and by Stanford University Doctors have long refuted the high death rates based on the assumption that tens of thousands of people with mild symptoms were infected but not tested. Now, university data from randomized antibodies testing is agreeing and showing 25-50 times the expected infection rate among our population. This data has finally been presented on the floor of the U.S. Senate by Senator Rand Paul from Kentucky. This data means hundreds of thousands of people have had the disease with no symptoms and makes the actual death rate from COVID-19 very close to the death rate of a seasonal flu at somewhere around one-tenth to two-tenths of a percent.

We do not have to destroy our American way of life, our freedoms, and our economy to save humanity from COVID-19. As stated above and on the CDC’s own website, most Americans are expected to eventually get COVID-19. If we can open grocery stores and hardware stores, we can open other businesses with proper precautions. We endured the shutdowns to avoid over-running the hospitals. Now, America must be smart enough to refuse to allow fear to rule our lives. Let’s protect the vulnerable and remember that our Constitutional rights and liberties are what set us apart from the rest of the World.

It is time that we speak up and use common sense. Refuse to let fear deprive you of what made America special in the first place. Think for yourself. Ask yourself if this is the country our forefathers fought to defend. It is time the American people let our leaders know we don’t want to see our American liberties and our economy destroyed out of fear and panic.

Mark Jones, chairman

Surry County Republican Party