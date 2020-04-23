Panthers need a lot from draft

Jeff Linville News Editor

The NFL Draft takes place this week, despite teams feeling woefully unprepared.

I read one article about the Steelers that said they had watched tons of film on players, but there were more than 70 college kids on their potential draft board who didn’t have recorded 40-yard times.

Teams haven’t been able to fly in their favorite players for private workouts or even fly out scouts to see the players perform at a pro day.

So what is going to happen with the Panthers? What did they pick up in free agency, and what holes are still left to fill?

First off, this is what the Panthers have in draft picks:

Round 1, Pick 7, (7th overall)

Round 2, Pick 6, (38)

Round 3, Pick 5, (69)

Round 4, Pick 7, (113)

Round 5, Pick 2, (148), From Redskins

Round 5, Pick 6, (152)

Round 6, Pick 5, (184)

Round 7, Pick 7, (221)

Other than Cam Newton, whichever football fan knows about, who else did the Panthers lose in the offseason?

The team lost its best player in MLB Luke Kuechly, who chose to retire over long-term concussion fears, along with most of the defense.

This includes top corner James Bradbury, strong safety Eric Reid, part-time starting corner Ross Cockrell and nickel corner Javien Elliott.

CB Donte Jackson, who was benched and only started 10 games last year, is the only experienced corner back.

On the defensive line, Carolina lost both of its top pass rushers in Mario Addison and Bruce Irvin. The team also loses defensive tackles Vernon Butler, Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Kyle Love.

The offense is in better shape, even with the loss of Cam.

Tight end Greg Olsen was released, and slot receiver Jarius Wright did not have his option picked up by the team.

On the offensive line, RG Taylor was traded away to get LT Russell Okung. LG Greg Van Roten and T/G Daryl Williams left in free agency.

The guard situation might not be as scary as it looks. Greg Little and Dennis Daley were thrown to the wolves last year at LT as rookies. There was talk last season that Daley could be moved to guard, and Little might get some time at the other guard spot if Okung stays healthy. They won’t be rookies and hopefully will have better luck with injuries.

Christian McCaffrey, Reggie Bonnafon and Jordan Scarlett are back at RB. D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel are at wide receiver, although there have been some rumors that Samuel could be traded after the team landed Robby Anderson from the Jets.

Pharoh Cooper and Seth Roberts were also added to the receiving corps. And Brandon Zylstra will have a chance to get some reps with the team after joining midseason last year and being invisible until the final game when he had 6 catches for 96 yards.

Returning on the defensive side is DT Kawann Short, who was injured at the start of the season and had fewer tackles (4) than Curtis Samuel (5) after interceptions.

Last year’s rookie outside LBs will have to find a place to play. Brian Burns was third on the team in sacks, but had a wiry frame and needed to put on weight. Christian Miller had a more solid build to start the season, but struggled to get playing time as a 4th rounder.

LB Shaq Thompson will be joined by Tahir Whitehead, one of those guys who played for Rhule in college.

Juston Burris was signed to play safety. There has been talk of Burris taking Tre Boston’s spot at free safety so that Boston could slide to strong safety to fill Reid’s spot.

So what the team need from the draft? Simple, the Panthers need at least one cornerback to play opposite Jackson, maybe two.

Second, since Rhule is more of a 4-3 guy than a 3-4, Burns and Miller could struggle trying to play on the edge. The team desperately needs defensive ends who can stand up to the run as well as pressure the quarterback.

Third, Kuechly can’t be replaced, but a good MLB would be a big help to a rebuilding defense.

So what can Carolina do in the draft?

Best-case scenario is that teams who want a quarterback are willing to trade up and get one so that other guys are pushed down the draft order.

The talking heads on ESPN seem to think there are two elite cornerbacks in this draft and then a drop-off to the rest. Jeff Okudah could go in the top five, and it is highly unlikely he is there at #7 for the Panthers unless trades occur. CB C.J. Henderson should still be there at #7, but the team might not go that way if someone else slides down.

Who could slide that the team would covet? DT Derrick Brown is considered a tremendous talent who could instantly improve a defense.

Then there is LB Isaiah Simmons, who is so strong and yet quick that he could play multiple positions from DE to OLB to MLB. Imagine Simmons and Shaq chasing runners sideline to sideline.

But, what do you do if Tristan Wirfs is there when the pick comes around? Wirfs is a LT with great agility for 300 pounds and could be a solid foundation for a decade like Jordan Gross was.

In the second round, there are a couple of solid safeties who might be the best available players left. There is also this potential reunion between coach Matt Rhule and former Baylor star DE James Lynch, who had 13.5 sacks and is projected as a second-rounder.

Here are my ideas on the Panthers’ first four picks:

1st round: DT Derrick Brown

2nd round: CB Trevon Diggs

3rd round: DE James Lynch

4th round: G Damien Lewis

Now if MLB Kenneth Murray slides into the second round, this could change, because it is hard to turn down a good quarterback for your defense when your star retires.

The NFL Draft starts tonight with TV and internet coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

