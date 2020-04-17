Stay home, wear masks in public

To the Editor,

Shame on people for not wearing face masks during the coronavirus epidemic while they are out in public places. If the hard-working people on the front lines (healthcare workers, retail staff, servers, law enforcement, truck drivers, etc.) can wear protective gear for the long hours they do, then the least we can do is wear masks ourselves if we have to go out for necessary items and trips.

We also need to stay at home when possible. I had not been out in four weeks until today when I delivered some items to my 104-year-old aunt. I saw people walking uptown, lots of cars on the road and I kept my mask on while in the car. Please folks, wear a mask for yourself, your loved ones and this wonderful world we all live in and love.

May God Bless and keep us all safe!

Violet Hill

Mount Airy