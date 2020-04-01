Every bracket needs Cinderellas

The News has put together a basketball bracket to get fans involved since the NCAA Final Four isn’t taking place.

I put together a list of 64 greats from the past 64 years of basketball history.

Well, I put together 52 great players and 12 “Cinderellas” of men who had great NCAA title runs, but didn’t make the cut of the top 52. Everyone needs a little guy to root for.

Here is my list of Cinderellas and the year(s) when they won titles:

1. Bill Walton (1972, 1973)

2. David Thompson (1974)

3. Danny Manning (1988)

4. Christian Laettner (1991, 1992)

5. Glen Rice (1989)

6. U.S. Sen. Bill Bradley (1965)

7. Scott/Sean May (1976, 2005)

8. Juan Dixon (2002)

9. Larry Johnson (1990)

10. Tyler Hansbrough (2009)

11. Miles Simon (1997)

12. Corliss Williamson (1994)

Bill Walton reached the Final Four all three seasons on a stacked UCLA team, winning twice and losing only to stud David Thompson (#2 on the list). As a junior Walton’s championship game was legendary, shooting 21-22 for 44 points and 13 rebounds in just 33 minutes against Memphis.

Walton and David Thompson split every major award in 1974. Walton was denied a third title in the semifinals as Thompson had 28 points and 10 rebounds and teammate Tommy Burleson had 20 and 14 to counter Walton’s 29 points and 18 boards in an 80-77 overtime win.

Mount Airy’s Kevin Strickland had his final college game against Danny Manning in the Final Four in 1988. Manning scored 25 points with 10 boards, 6 blocks, 4 steals and 2 assists to beat Duke. Then he put up 31 points, 18 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocks and 2 assists in the title game against Oklahoma.

After being thumped by UNLV in the 1990 title game, no one gave Duke much of a chance in a 1991 rematch in the semifinals. Then Christian Laettner went off for 9-14 from the floor, 9-11 from the line in scoring 28 points. He scored at least 18 points in all six tournament games. Then he led the team back to another title in 1992.

Everyone knew Glen Rice could shoot. But as a senior he shot a whopping 51.6% from downtown all season. In the tournament he averaged 30.7 points on 55% shooting from deep and 57% overall to go with 6.5 rebounds. He went 8-12 from long range against UNC in the Sweet 16. In the 1996-97 NBA season, Rice averaged 26.8 points for the Charlotte Hornets, proving he could do it against the best competition.

Before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, Bill Bradley was a star at Princeton. In the 1965 Tournament he averaged 35.4 points (on 57% shooting), 11.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Scott May was the leading scorer for the undefeated 1976 Indiana Hoosiers as an undersized 6-foot-7 power forward. His son Sean was the leading scorer and rebounder for the 2005 UNC team as an undersized 6-foot-9 center. Both teams had their closest games in the round of 16. It seems fitting to lump them together. Sean was Most Outstanding Player, but Scott’s teammate Kent Benson got the honors in 1976.

After several battles with Duke’s Jay Williams, Maryland’s Juan Dixon had his time to shine in 2002. He was ACC Player of the Year, then in the NCAAs he averaged 25.8 points per game on 51.2% shooting from deep (second only to Glen Rice at the time).

Larry Johnson was a college transfer and only played two years at UNLV. But he made the most of it as a two-time All-American and national player of the year in 1991. He averaged 21.6 points and 11.2 boards for his career, leading UNLV to the title game twice and bringing home the trophy in 1990.

Tyler Hansbrough was one of the most active players in UNC history. He graduated as the school’s all-time leader in points and rebounds and led the team to the 2009 title, even though Wayne Ellington earned the MOP Award in the Final Four.

Miles Simon played on a 1997 Arizona team with future NBA starters Mike Bibby, Jason Terry and Michael Dickerson. And yet he is the one who stepped to average 22 points in the tournament, including 30 points in the championship game.

President Bill Clinton was among the fans watching Arkansas on the path to the championship in 1994. Corliss Williamson was a two-time All-American who averaged 21.7 points (on 61.8% shooting) and 8.7 rebounds in the tournament. In the title game with Duke he ruined Grant Hill’s quest for a third title in four years.

Go to our website, www.mtairynews.com, starting Friday to vote for your choices of the best of the best. Every participant is entered into a random drawing for a $100 prize.