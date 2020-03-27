Reader: Die or go broke?

To the Editor,

Can you win a war hiding in your house?

I don’t think so, but here I am, hiding in my house. I spent most of the day wiping household surfaces with alcohol, and the rest retraining myself not to touch my face. The surrounding streets are mostly empty of traffic, and there have been serious disagreements at the Food-Lion about the last few rolls of toilet paper.

Some predict that in another month we’ll be in recession, but others say if you violate quarantine you’ll die. So the question seems to be: would you rather die or go broke?

Richard Merlo

Elkin