Coronavirus standstill

To the Editor,

Oh, what a difference a few days/weeks have made. Just as the warm spring weather was arriving, and the citizens of Mount Airy were preparing to enjoy life following a cold, wet winter, quarantines of all kinds have set in—-almost making us prisoners in our homes. Life, as we know it , has ceased to exist.

Our churches and schools have closed. The fitness centers shut their doors to people who work out and try to stay healthy. It is impossible to visit a friend or family member in a retirement/nursing facility, and the hospital. Volunteers who visit these places on a weekly basis are not allowed to go inside and entertain the residents, making life very lonely for our elderly. When a loved one passes, the funeral must be private, and graveside only. Dining out for now is over.

My heart goes out for the owners and workers at our eating establishments. As I drove through downtown, Highway 52, and up 601 this weekend, I thought I was in a ghost town. Parking lots that are usually full at the motels and restaurants were vacant. Most all businesses are affected in some shape, form , or fashion. There may be a select few the coronavirus has helped boost (grocery stores, drug stores and Lowes Home Improvement).

One huge reason for the economy being hit hard in Mount Airy, in my opinion, is the Surry Arts Council is all but shut down. This organization brings so many tourist into Mount Airy and Surry County. This includes the downtown Earle Theater, the Andy Griffith Museum, the upcoming plays at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, record breaking crowds at the Earle for its upcoming concerts, and maybe the outdoor concerts at the Blackmon Amphitheater, which are due to kick off in April.

These tourist that roll into “Mayberry” pack our motels and restaurants, and make downtown a very busy and fun place to be. Let’s hope and pray this virus will run its course soon, and life in Mount Airy as we know it will return to normal. The restrictions and safety precautions our city and county leaders tasked us with need to be adhered to by all. We will be some very unhappy people is this coronavirus continues into the summer and fall, affecting the arts council events, especially Mayberry Days. And let’s not forget the antique car cruise ins, and by all means——the Autumn Leaves Festival, which is our Chamber of Commerce’s huge weekend event.

Ben Currin

Mount Airy