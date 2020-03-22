We shine during difficult times

Hurley

Hurley -

No, it isn’t business as usual. It isn’t for any of us. Whether you are the stay-at-home mom, the now-working-from-home- dad, or a small business owner in the community, your life has changed. Right along with everyone else.

We are all working diligently to keep businesses going while maintaining safe and healthy environments. No, it’s not business as usual.

One thing you can count on, is the heart and soul of a community like ours, shines at a time like this. Business as usual includes neighbor helping neighbor, the local Chamber reaching out to its businesses, and civic clubs checking on their members. It is a time when church members increase their efforts to take care of the community.

Our school systems were quick to determine the best interests of students and personnel; but above and beyond that step, they are making sure children get food. Yellow school buses are on the road delivering meals to pick-up locations, for a coordinated Herculean effort to feed our children.

Accolades go to Jeffrey Trenter and the folks at Carport Central. They are sharing the message for local restaurants to show which ones are open and offering drive-thru, pick-up and curb-side delivery. As we all work to help each other, our restaurants will serve us. It’s heart-warming to see restaurants like 13 Bones and Chick-fil-A improvising to make sure customers are served efficiently and creatively. Seeing the large tent at 13 Bones confirms how creative that team is when it comes to helping customers and finding success during a troubling time.

Our commitment to the community is to share information, while connecting local businesses to potential customers. We guarantee that every effort will be made to provide the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 as well as how our communities are responding.

Information is changing daily, and even hourly. Our journalists are committed to providing updated details to you online and in print. We want you to be able to depend on us for factual information. At times, you’ll see us lumped into the ‘media’ moniker that is often referred to when talking about national media outlets. That’s not who we are. We’re your neighbor. We are your fellow church members, school volunteers and good people of the communities we serve.

We’ll be announcing grants available for advertising, to local businesses. We all must think of new ways to serve each other, and we, at your newspaper, are committed to area businesses.

It’s not unusual at all to see our health care providers step up at the time of an emergency. Hospital workers, EMT, police officers, fire department personnel and volunteers throughout the communities are working hard to make sure we are safe. Thank you.

Political party lines disappear. Neighborhoods expand to encompass every ethnicity. Christians across the county continue to pray and care for everyone. That sounds like business as usual in our neck of the woods; although we know these are trying times for everyone.

We’re in this together, and we wouldn’t want to be anywhere else other than right here at home, where taking care of each other is the norm.

Hurley https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Sandy-1.jpg Hurley

By Sandy Hurley shurley@mtairynews.com

Sandy Hurley is the publisher of The Mount Airy News and can be reached at (336) 786-4141.

Sandy Hurley is the publisher of The Mount Airy News and can be reached at (336) 786-4141.