Schools are a hub for communities

March 22, 2020 mtairynews Opinion 0
Dr. Kim Morrison, - MACS Superintendent
Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) has been the hub of the community for 125 years. Since we first opened the doors in 1895, MACS has supported all the children in the community by providing a high-quality educational environment.

There has never been a time that is so evident as currently during the Pandemic of 2020. We, the Board of Education, administrators, and staff support the families and students in all situations. The crisis that we are in is unprecedented for our time.

My heart is full at the outpouring of support to make sure children are cared for and continue to learn in a time of uncertainty. Our community has stepped up and is working through our district to help meet all of the needs of the students during this time.

To be the hub of the community means that every child in our community is supported regardless of where they attend school. We have reached out to homeschoolers since 2016 to give them a menu of options available with MACS.

We have online classes ranging from elementary literacy to high school mathematics. We also offer specialty classes such as our Spanish for All that every elementary student takes taught by a native Spanish speaker.

We have internships available to these students that allows them to work with industry partners such as our hospital interns. We also have many students who have attended charter schools or private schools take advantage of these offerings.

We believe that every child in our community deserves the right to a comprehensive education and we want them to grow up to be thriving members of our community. MACS wants to support all children that live here regardless of where they choose to go to school. During this time of school suspensions, these online classes and resources will be very helpful to make sure all children continue to have access to world-class educational strategies.

Our offering of summer programming is open to all students in the county whether they attend MACS or not. We have more than 400 students take advantage of our programs that range from athletic camps to robotics camps and everything in between. Most of our camps have a STEAM focus: Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.

All of our STEAM camps are completely free, we provide two meals a day and free transportation for all students. This ensures that seven weeks out of the summer our community’s children have enriched learning. This helps with summer slide and loss of educational knowledge. It also exposes students to pretty cool and exciting ways of learning such as flying drones, learning new languages, and planting gardens.

The coronavirus situation has the entire community reaching out to see how to help our students and families. Schools have been suspended and students are asked to continue their studies at home. This puts some of our students at risk for not having a hot meal and not having access to online learning. Our community has stepped up to help our school system make sure that hot meals are delivered each day, technology and WiFi is provided for families and daily needs are being met.

The overflow of community support speaks volumes as to how the entire community is affected when our students are put in these difficult circumstances. But, our immense level of volunteers shows that our community believes like we do that every child matters every day.

As we monitor this educational and physical challenge for all of our students, we are hopeful that life will return to normal.

In the meantime, we will provide our students with food, emotional support and learning opportunities that will continue to grow them and give them hope for the future. We are thankful that Mount Airy surrounds us with support and love as we are the hub of the community. If we keep Mount Airy City Schools strong and growing we can deliver a lot of hope and tools for the future to every child. We can make sure that everyone succeeds and the community of Mount Airy is better for it.

