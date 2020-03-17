Dog park meetings circumvented the public?

To the Editor:

This letter is in direct response to the article published in the Mount Airy News on March 12, about the Dog Park (Dog park rebounding from lawsuit).

Apparently the good people of Mount Airy are not willing to financially support the Rotary Clubs’ fruitless efforts to turn a sow’s ear into a silk purse. It would be poetic justice indeed if the Rotary Clubs end up having to pay for their dog park fiasco out of their own pockets, rather than duping the public to pay for it instead. As Abraham Lincoln so famously stated, “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time.”

According to Rotarian Richard Loftis in his communications to me, after telling me that the Rotary “clubs came up with the idea (of a dog park) more than a year ago” he reflected the Rotary Clubs’ attitude (100% opposite AKC Guidelines) toward public input. “A pause for multiple weeks for public forums on dissecting the details was not a part of the proposal, nor should it have been. That sort of thing would have ended up being a public circus, with everybody who has ever owned a dog professing to be an expert on the subject. There was no offer by the Rotary clubs that the commissioners got a vote on changing the shape of the park or the name or the location.”

This attitude toward the public was further revealed when Rotarian Sue Brownfield met with Commissioner (Jon) Cawley on Friday Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. specifically to discuss the dog park, Commissioner (Shirley) Brinkley on Friday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. specifically to discuss the dog park, and Commissioner (Dean) Brown on Monday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. specifically to discuss the dog park.

This peculiar set of separate meetings successfully circumvented the North Carolina Open Meetings Law, but violated the Board of Commissioners own Code of Ethics, and kept the public unaware of what was happening behind closed doors. The net result of all this is now these Rotary Clubs are asking that the public pay for their tiny “dog park” in a mudhole located in a flood plain, and with no public parking.

Richard Fawcett

Mount Airy