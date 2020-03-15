Springing forward today

Wearing of the green on Saint Patrick’s Day. The day of the Irish will be Tuesday. Be sure to wear the green so you will not be pinched. The custom of pinching is not an Irish tradition, but started in America by school kids of all people. It began by kids pinching classmates who did not wear green. Wearing green is strictly an American Irish immigrant tradition. In Ireland the color green was once considered unlucky, connected to an old green flag when Ireland was not free from Britain. Green is now the national color of Ireland and represents hope and nature.

Making a container of mock shamrocks. Many floral departments in supermarkets sell containers of shamrocks the week before Saint Patrick’s Day for several dollars per container, but you can make your own with a container of potting medium and a clump of clover transplanted from your lawn or garden area to the container and then water the medium. It will make a nice centerpiece for the dining room or coffee table.

Making a corned beef casserole. Make it a great day for the Irish with a corned beef casserole. You will need one twelve ounce can of corned beef, two cups diced boiled potatoes, two chopped onions, one stick light margarine, one can Van Camp pork and beans, half teaspoon salt, one can of cream of celery soup, one eight ounce pack of finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese, two large eggs, one tablespoon Worcestershire sauce. Break corned beef into chunks, brown potatoes and onions lightly in a sauce pan. Stir corned beef into potatoes, add other ingredients except cheese. In a casserole dish, spread a layer of corned beef mixture and a layer of shredded cheese and repeat, topping with shredded cheese. Bake at 375 degrees for thirty minutes.

Getting lawn equipment ready for another season of mowing. As the lawn begins to turn Kelly green, it is sending a message concerning another mowing season. It is always a good idea to have your riding mower serviced at the beginning of a new season because this will prevent a lot of headaches and frustration as the weather warms up and mowers fail to perform. Many small engine repair shops will pick up your mower, service it, and deliver it back to you for a reasonable charge. Another bit of advice is if your mower battery is more than two years old, replace it before it strands you on a hot summer afternoon. When it comes to mowing, an ounce of prevention and maintenance is worth more than a pound of cure.

Two cycle engines are sensitive and need a bit of preventive care. Gas with ethanol added to it can be bad news for two-cycle engines. You can prevent damages by using specially formulated two-cycle engine oil additive with ethanol-free treatment to treat one gallon of gas and protect your weed trimmer or leaf blower. Other ways to protect engines from ethanol are to buy one gallon cans for engine fuel at hardwares and small engine shops. You can also purchase ethanol-free gasoline at select gasoline stations. You can purchase ethanol-free oil additive at Home Depot, Lowes, or Walmart for about two dollars a bottle. Even if you do not use your weed trimmer or lead blower each week, start it up and let it run for a minute or two.

Making Saint Paddy’s salad as a Saint Patrick’s Day special feature. Something green and tart for celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day is concocting a Saint Patrick’s Day special salad highlighted in Kelly green. You will need one three ounce box of lime Jello, one cup boiling water, one cup cold water, one cup of stuffed olives, one cup frozen green peas, half cup sweet pickle relish, one eight ounce pack cream cheese and one cup diced honey dew. Dissolve Jello in the boiling water and then add cold water. Soften the cream cheese and mix with small amount of Jello; add remaining Jello and chill slightly. Add peas, diced honey dew, stuffed olives, and sweet pickle relish. Pour into a loaf pan, square glass baking dish, or mold and refrigerate until firm. To decorate, slice the round pieces on the top of a green bell pepper and design a four leaf clover or a shamrock. Cut into slices and serve with a spoon full of mayonnaise.

Planting a row of green Alaska peas. Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day on Tuesday by sowing a row of Alaska green peas. A pound will sow a 50 foot row. All you need to do is dig a furrow, apply a layer of peat moss, sow the seed, apply another layer of peat moss and hill up soil on each side of the furrow and tamp soil down with a hoe blade. By late May or early June, they will produce their whole harvest over a two-week period. They are a cool weather vegetable that has no insect enemies and grows quickly. You will enjoy their mint-green color.

Keeping an eye on the Christmas cactus. All the cactus are thriving in the sunny living room. A shot of Miracle-Gro liquid plant food once a month and a drink of water once a week is all they need until their move to the front porch at the end of April. If the foliage on the cactus turns reddish, it is a signal the cactus is getting too much sunlight. Move the cactus away from its location away from the sun to prevent the reddish foliage.

Royal purple and lavender of American violets. Their dark green heart-shaped leaves signal the return of the beautiful and fragrant American violets. These dainty small flowers put on an early spring show every year. We have several clumps of American violets that we grow in containers on the deck that are several years old and they make colorful perennial wild flower to plant.

The ferns are almost ready for a move outside for spring and summer. After being in the living room since last autumn, the panda and asparagus ferns are almost ready to move outside in a few more weeks . They have been trimmed several times during the winter and are now producing some new growth.

Welcoming the birds to your lawn and garden for spring. As we have passed the mid-point of March, robins are in abundance on the lawn. The birds of spring are slowly making their arrival. Keep birdbaths refilled with fresh water each day and feeders replenished. Go ahead and fill one humming bird feeder half full of nectar and keep an eye out for the first of the hummers. After you see several at the feeder, go ahead and fill the feeder and other feeders as well. More hummers will arrive as April draws near.

Hoe Hoe Hoedown: “Bible baseball”- Baseball is talked about often in the Bible. A few examples: 1. In the big inning, God created 2. Eve stole first 3. Adam stole second 4. Gideon rattled the pitchers 5. Goliath was put out my David 6. The Prodigal Son made a home run!

“Goin Dutch”- After a Dutch treat on everything on a date, the girl responded to her spend thrift date as he brought her home, “Since we have gone Dutch on everything else, you can just kiss yourself goodnight; and by the way-goodbye!”

“Making Waves!”- Girl: “You remind me of an ocean” Boy: “You mean wild, romantic, restless?” Girl: “No, you just make me sick!”

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Ray-Baird-2.jpg