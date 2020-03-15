Arts Council, museum to aid Shepherd’s House?

To the Editor,

Well, well, well, the city council has certainly backed itself into a most uncomfortable corner.

Now that the word is out that any worthy organization that asks for money from the city will get it, a member of the governing board of Shepherd’s House smartly requested from the city an exemption to an existing city policy plus $12,000 to pay for a portion of the drainage system that must be installed as the result of the voluntary decision by Shepherd’s House to expand its existing structure. [See “Board tables Shepherd’s House request” in the March 10 issue of The Mount Airy News.]

Having previously approved giving away millions of dollars to the Surry Arts Council and the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, the city council is now reduced to arguing over the intrinsic “value to the community” of each new organization that begs for taxpayer dollars. Thus, in today’s council-created New World Order of justifying handouts to value-added organizations, the transitional-living mission of Shepherd’s House would win hands-down over Surry Arts Council’s efforts to produce a never-ending series of street festivals and outdoor concerts, and the museum’s wish to relocate its front door.

Only Commissioner Tom Koch had the good sense and singular courage to point out to his colleagues that the council’s “If they ask, we will give” philosophy must cease. Indeed, the city council is not the United Fund of Mount Airy – so its five commissioners should stop disbursing tax dollars to organizations they alone deem value-added. Rather, the commissioners are to serve as responsible financial stewards of the city’s coffers to ensure that vital city services are provided to those who have paid for them. (Perhaps the North Carolina General Assembly could help explain that important distinction to the city council.)

At this time, to course-correct its own poorly-conceived precedent of giving money to organizations that request it, the city should not approve the recent request from Shepherd’s House. However, in recognition that the city created this “ask and ye shall receive” mess to begin with, the city could offer to assist Shepherd’s House by asking the Surry Arts Council and the Museum of Regional History to each forfeit $6,000 of their previously city-committed funds so the city can reassign those dollars to the Shepherd’s House. It is reasonable to assume that Surry Arts Council can live with a few less than 50 outdoor concerts and the museum can find another benefactor and/or wait a few more months to begin its reconstruction efforts – all so that Shepherd’s House can pay for a necessary drainage system and continue uninterrupted its noble mission to “rebuild the lives of those who society views as hopeless…”

Hopefully, the leadership of Surry Arts Council and the museum will gladly commit to assisting a worthwhile sister organization in our community. And let’s also hope the city council begins to better understand its priorities and role within the community.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy