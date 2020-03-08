Opioids remain major issue

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News, featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County. The following column was submitted by the Surry County Board of Commissioners, as a commentary from the entire board.

By now, Surry County citizens know very well about the problems with opioids that our community is experiencing. The Surry County Board of Commissioners has heard many times from citizens about their concerns with opioids. While it’s a problem across the country, Surry County is per capita one of the worst in the state in terms of opioid pills prescribed and overdoses. People have watched as friends and family members have suffered with this terrible epidemic.

In May of 2018, we hired Mark Willis, the county’s opioid response director, and hired some department staff, some of which has been funded by grants. Willis and his staff have been working hard and have tried looking under every stone to find solutions. Surry County Emergency Medical Services, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies have been very helpful, as well. We have addressed prevention by increasing community awareness through newsletters, podcasts, Facebook, a new website, youth-focused prevention, community opioid forums and training to the faith-based community.

We have improved intervention efforts by building an Intervention Team, who will affect intervention to move overdose victims to treatment, take referrals from all sources, provide post treatment monitoring, Peer Support in emergency rooms and Narcan distribution. Utilizing the ODMAP application, EMS and Opioid Response now track overdose trends to properly allocate resources. The Opioid Response Director received support from the Drug Enforcement Administration to investigate high volume pharmacies and pain clinics.

With the opening of three new treatment providers in the county and the increase in services by three existing treatment providers, opportunities for treatment for substance use disorder have tripled in the past year. Northern Regional Hospital’s emergency department is studying the use of Buprenorphine in the emergency room following an overdose from opioids, with connection to the Surry County Intervention Team, to enhance intervention efforts for those affected by Opioid Use Disorder.

The faith community has been engaged to assist with efforts in recovery for those completing treatment through a series of monthly forums from June 2019 to February 2020. The forums focused on educating attendees on the origin of the opioid crisis to how the faith community could best support the road to recovery.

But we still need to do more as this epidemic continues.

We call it prayer with legs. We need the prayers of Surry County citizens for their brothers and sisters who are struggling with opioid issues. We need prayers for everyone to understand how serious the situation is and how opioid users are suffering from a loss of hope. Others simply became addicted to pain medication while trying to battle physical ailments.

And the legs part – you may ask what does that mean? We need action from the community in terms of transportation to and from recovery clinics and options for transitional housing so people can recover in a safe haven away from the places where their drug problem started. Staff is working on solutions for transitional housing but maybe you have some ideas that we have not heard; if so, we would like to hear them.

Additionally, don’t enable drug habits because that only makes it worse. Talk with your loved one about their drug habit; hold an intervention with family and friends. Assure them that you will be there to help them but tell them they must recognize and admit the problem and realize that there is hope. Help put a support system around them to help them break the habit. Be there to talk with them and encourage them. Provide kind words and any assistance you can.

Utilize the treatment and counseling options available in Surry County. Our Opioid Response Director and staff have worked with other partners to lure more providers here to assist patients, so make sure that your friend or family member is making good use of the care that we have now. The more that the treatment and counseling providers are used, the more likely we are to attract more healthcare facilities in the future.

If someone you know is battling physical ailments and has been prescribed opioids or is abusing opioids, encourage them to seek out pain management clinics and physical therapists. Many aches and pains can be better addressed through these options. Address back pain and other physical pains through yoga, exercise, masseuses and chiropractors.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners and Surry County Government appreciate anything that you can do to help. If you would like to discuss any of your ideas, contact Opioid Response Director Mark Willis at 336-401-8218 or willism@co.surry.nc.us or Denise Krochta, the Community Outreach Coordinator, at krochtad@co.surry.nc.us. You can also discuss your ideas during our open forum during regular Board of Commissioners meetings at 6 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse in Dobson – go to www.co.surry.nc.us and type in “calendar” to verify dates.

Every little tool we can add to the toolbox helps us repair this situation. Can you help us by being one of our mechanics?