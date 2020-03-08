Reader: Opioid use is an ancient sin

To the Editor,

I attended the recent Opioid Crisis forum at the Earle Theatre and was encouraged when the panel acknowledged that there is a spiritual component to drug abuse that our local churches need to address. This is definitely a step in the right direction. However, if the faith community truly wants to help those who are enslaved to drugs, they must first understand what the Bible says about drugs.

Many of the Bible’s references to “witchcraft” and “sorcery” are translated from the Greek word “pharmakia.” This word refers specifically to the use of drugs, and the Bible condemns drug use in both the Old and New Testaments. For example, in Exodus 22:18, God sentenced witches who use drugs to death. In Revelation 21:8, Jesus made it clear that he will sentence drug users to eternal condemnation. The first thing we must come to grips with is the fact that God hates the sin of drug use.

With regards to opioids specifically, natural opium has been used in witchcraft and idol worship since the days of Moses. A Greek Old Testament tells us that Pharaoh’s magicians were using drugs during the Exodus (Exodus 7:11), and they were most likely using opium. Wicked Queen Jezebel (2 Kings 9:22) and the ancient Babylonians (Isaiah 47:9,12) were using it also. The opioids ravaging our county today are simply modified versions of natural opium. Today’s opioid abusers don’t know it, but they are practicing an ancient form of sorcery and exposing themselves to evil spirits.

Spiritually speaking, an opioid addict is someone who is enslaved to the sin of pharmakia. Most people today consider drug addiction to be a disease or a mental health issue, and I agree that there are physiological and psychological consequences to drug use, but drug use is also a sin. Those involved in soul care must first acknowledge that drug use is a sin, and must then make the addict’s need for repentance perfectly clear. Only then can we confidently call on our gracious God and Savior to meet their need for forgiveness and new life as we minister to their physical and mental needs.

I am glad the forum panel included physicians and mental health workers, and I hope they can accept the fact that drugs affect the whole person—body, soul, and spirit. I hope the panel will not be ashamed of the Gospel of Christ, but will integrate the biblical view of drug use with their understanding of the mental and physical effects of opioids. If they do, I dare say that we will see a dramatic improvement in our ability to reach those who are suffering. After all, Jesus came to set us free from sin, including the sin of drug use.

Robert Orem

Mount Airy