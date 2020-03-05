Time for Tom Terrific to say ta-ta

Jeff Linville News Editor

I went to the doctor recently and was asked, “So what seems to be bothering you today?”

Well, when you are almost 50, some days it seems like the list would be shorter if you asked me what doesn’t hurt.

Father Time always wins in the end. None of us are invincible or immortal.

And it might be time for the greatest quarterback in football history to come to that realization and get out now before things get worse.

There are a lot of teams out there ready for the start of the NFL free agency period to open so they can woo Tom Brady to their city.

I get the appeal. In 18 seasons with Brady as the starter, the Patriots have had a winning record every time. The team’s average season is 12.4 wins. Brady has made the Pro Bowl 14 times. He holds three MVP awards (and probably deserved one or two more).

There was a time when people would argue over the GOAT (greatest of all time). Is it Johnny Unitas, Roger Staubach, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, John Elway, Steve Young, Brett Favre or Peyton Manning?

There was a time when I leaned toward Peyton myself. But in 11 seasons of making the playoffs with the Colts, Peyton went 9-10, winning just one trophy. He also played in 27 playoff games and was credited with just two fourth-quarter comebacks.

Brady has nine comebacks and 13 game-winning drives in 41 games in the playoffs.

Still, Brady is 42 and will turn 43 in August before the next season starts. He is starting to show signs of wear and tear. I’m sure it will be very flattering to have teams go crazy with free agency offers, but that doesn’t mean he should come back next year, especially if it means fitting in with a new team and coach where he might struggle to find success.

Nobody wants to see Tom Brady turn into one of those washed up players who didn’t know when to quit.

I don’t recall the days myself, but guys have told me about watching Joe Namath struggling to move around on bad knees and playing terribly. I looked up his stats — yeesh!

Namath made the Pro Bowl five times, but then in his 30s he led the league in back-to-back seasons in interceptions (50 in two years). Then in half a season he went 1-7 with a whopping 16 interceptions before being injured again. The next year he played four games with the Rams and had a QB rating of 54.5 before retiring.

I certainly remember grimacing at the end of Ken Griffey Jr.’s career. I used to watch his dad play for the Reds, so it was hard to see wiry, young Junior go from being a career .290 hitter to struggling mightily at the plate.

Griffey made his last All-Star Game in 2007. Then in 2008 his batting average plunged to .245. In 2009 it fell even further to .214. Then in 2010 when he was 40, Griffey played in 33 games and batted an abysmal .184.

Sometimes it is just age causing the reflexes to slow and reaction time to increase.

But oftentimes it is like Namath where the body starts to fail and the player just can’t compensate for all the injuries that add up.

Consider an article that Bill Barnwell wrote for ESPN at the start of December. He was talking about what a rough stretch Brady was having in the middle of the season.

He said Brady started off the season tearing it up in typical fashion as the team scored 106 points in three games.

Then something changed.

Brady would show up on the weekly injury list at times with tendonitis in his throwing elbow. Was it worse than the QB and team wanted to admit?

From Week 4 to Week 13, Barnwell noted, Brady ranked 30th in completion percentage (59.2%) and yards per attempt (6.2 yards). He was 29th in passer rating at 80.3 (the same as Kyle Allen for the season).

Barnwell noted that Brady has had rough stretches before and then bounced back and that there was still time for him to catch fire.

However in the last three games of the regular season, Brady posted good numbers against Buffalo, but was mediocre against the Bengals (25th in scoring defense) and Miami (last in scoring defense).

Then he didn’t have a good game in a loss to the Titans in the first playoff game.

After the season ended, reports came out that not only was Brady dealing with a sore elbow for a couple of months, but he also had a foot injury in December that was hampering him.

Keep in mind that Brady is like Peyton Manning and Brett Favre in that they don’t want to miss a single start. In the first game of the 2008 season, a defensive lineman came in low and hit Brady in the left knee and ended his whole season after just 11 throws.

Since then, the only four starts he has missed were the ones he couldn’t play in 2016 because of the league suspension over the deflated football scandal.

In other sports, teams figure out that it is necessary to rest their superstars from time to time to save wear and tear over a long season. The Spurs did this for years to prolong the careers of Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili. Baseball teams often give players a rest.

But those sports have long seasons where missing a game here and there isn’t a big deal. Football has just 16 games, so every win matters. And QB is the most important position on the field.

Brady may be at the point in his career where he needs to take a week or two off when a nagging injury needs rest. And if he isn’t willing to take that rest, then he may do more harm than good.

As it was, Brady’s hot start is the only thing that kept him in the top 20 in QB rating by the end of the season. He tied for 18th with Jacoby Brissett, just ahead of a couple of rookies in Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray.

And his performance after those first three games was more in line with Jameis Winston, Mitchell Trubisky, Kyle Allen, Andy Dalton and Mason Rudolph — five guys who aren’t even sure of where they’ll be this fall.

Right now Brady is sitting second in career passing yards, second in touchdowns, fourth in lowest interception rate, seventh in adjusted yards per pass attempt, and eighth in passing yards per game.

Pro Football Reference tallies up career stats in various categories and gives quarterbacks a total number. The average Hall of Fame QB has a total score of 103.46. Brady is more than double that at 225.94.

Unlike Drew Brees (who still feels a little slighted and has something to prove), there is nothing left to prove for the greatest QB of all time. And there is great dignity in knowing when to get out while one is still highly respected.

