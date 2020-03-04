Remembering the collapse of the Siloam Bridge

On the fog enshrouded evening of Feb. 23, 1975, the Siloam Bridge over the Yadkin River collapsed.

Hugh and Ola Marion Atkinson of Siloam and Judy Needham and her 3-year-old year old daughter, Andrea, who lived in the Pinnacle community, were killed. In addition, 16 other people were injured as cars continued to plummet into the river. Fog concealed the tragic scene from unsuspecting travelers.

The Atkinsons, who lived adjacent to the river, had been visiting neighbors when they heard cries for help and made their fatal journey responding to those in trouble. Emergency response units were finally dispatched from a number of surrounding counties as the scene unfolded. The news of the tragedy was carried through international media outlets. The event impacted the process through which bridges are inspected across North Carolina and the country.

Hugh Atkinson was a devoted citizen and servant to his community, county, and state. He was instrumental in organizing a group of citizens to get the bridge constructed across the Yadkin River at Siloam, to replace the ferry. In 1938, a secondhand 387-foot bridge, that had originally spanned the Yadkin River near High Rock Lake, was installed. The Atkinson family has film footage of the bridge being constructed.

Over the years the steel structure had deteriorated and Hugh Atkinson had corresponded with North Carolina governors and other officials asking that the steel bridge be replaced. It is ironic, as life often is, that he had to lose his life to ensure safe passage for the next generations.

The following is a tribute to the Atkinsons. Ola Reeves Marion was born Feb. 28, 1900, to Mary Lily (Mollie) Marion and Richard Nathaniel Marion. She was an only child. Ola attended the Siloam Academy and entered Davenport College in Lenoir at age 14 to complete high school and junior college studies. She continued her education at Greensboro College receiving a degree in art in 1920. She enjoyed her artistic abilities creating pen and ink, watercolor, and oil paintings including still life and landscapes between the years of 1916 and 1930.

Samuel Hugh Atkinson was born April 16, 1901, to Samuel Josiah and Sarah Jones Atkinson, the youngest of ten children. Hugh attended school at the Siloam Academy and continued his education at Elon College. Ola and Hugh were married Dec. 5, 1923. They chose to make their home at the Marion homeplace known as “Cedarcrest” overlooking the Yadkin River valley in Siloam. They maintained that home for 51 years and three months.

Ola Atkinson was a charter member of the Home Demonstration Club established in 1934. She had 29 years of perfect attendance at the time of her death. She was the first woman to serve on the Surry County Board of Education. She worked with other interested citizens to establish the first library in Dobson and subsequent bookmobile serving the entire county. She was a lifetime member of the Siloam United Methodist Church where she served as Sunday School superintendent, teacher, and member of the administrative board. A member of the Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Ola valued her family heritage and recorded it for future generations in her 1964 publication “The Marion Family.”

Mr. Atkinson and others worked to bring Duke Power to the community in the 1930s and to get the area roads paved in the late 1940s. He was a member of the Siloam United Methodist Church where he served as teacher, treasurer, and trustee. He was a charter member of the Surry County Farm Bureau and served as the president of the organization 1936-46. He was a merchant and farmer.

The Siloam community lies on the north bank of the Yadkin River and grew around the Siloam Methodist Church which began as a brush arbor meeting established by Methodist circuit riders, Thomas Coke and Francis Asbury in the 1790s. The name Siloam comes from the biblical Pool of Siloam mentioned in the Book of John. The site of Jesus miracle, healing a blind man who he sent to the pool to wash his eyes.

The Siloam post office was established in 1837. The community experienced growth when the Northwest North Carolina railroad arrived in 1890 creating a hub for passenger travel and commercial shipping and receiving. There were as many as eleven businesses adjacent to the railway station during its heyday. The Yadkin Valley Railway still operates the rail line serving only business and industry customers west to North Wilkesboro.

The Siloam community is a connecting point to Yadkin County, which serves commuters making the north/south journey to Winston-Salem and points beyond daily. The Hardy Brothers Trucking Company, Siloam Post Office and Shorty’s County Store now make up the commercial presence replacing the roller mill, blacksmith shop, livery stable, general stores and the Siloam Bargain House which flourished until 1955 when the train’s passenger service ended.

The community is supporting an effort to replace a bridge over the Hogan Creek on Hardy Road which has been closed since Sept. 24, 2019. The closure has impacted emergency response, school bus routes, commuter traffic and the local economy. Surry County commissioners, North Carolina legislators and the Department of Transportation have been responsive and work on the project has begun.

By Marion Venable

Marion Feezor Venable is a local historian, executive director of the Surry Community College Foundation, and granddaughter of Hugh and Ola Atkinson.

