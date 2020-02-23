Local resident backs Cochran’s bid

To the Editor,

On March 3 voters will have the opportunity to elect a specifically qualified candidate to represent North Carolina for lieutenant governor. That individual is Deborah Cochran, who is a lifelong resident of Mount Airy. She received her bachelor’s degree in business management from Gardner-Webb and professional educator’s license in business and information technology education from NC State University in 2018.

She worked more than 30 years in radio broadcasting, 18 years part-time as an instructor at Surry Community College and is currently in her fifth year of teaching Business at J.F. Kennedy High School in Winston-Salem. She has served as a city commissioner and was elected to two terms as the mayor of Mount Airy. She has a proven fiscally conservative record of lowering taxes.

She is also a life long member of the Salvation Army and held several radio-thons for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree raising thousands of dollars and toys for the Christmas efforts and as mayor stood outside the Salvation Army with the commissioners to raise money for a kerosene fund. She also flew to Florida to help relief efforts during hurricane Andrew.

I have known Deborah since I was a teen, and that was the Reagan years. I was even privileged some years later to work with Deborah at WSYD. She was a first rate boss, full of integrity, overflowing with kindness. When one looks at the duties of the lieutenant governor, which includes serving on the State Board of Education, the Board of Community Colleges, Chair of E-learning, and presiding over Senate meetings, there is no other candidate with the experience, knowledge, and qualifications as Deborah Cochran.

Shannon Upchurch Hall

Mount Airy