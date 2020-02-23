Reader takes issue with media

To the Editor,

Drinking “All The Sugar, Twice The Caffeine” Jolt Cola is comparable to being forced-fed “All The Hypocrisy, Twice The Hype” media.

Most lies are simply noted by the journalists’ lips moving concerning the latest bombshell. Americans can do their own research; listen to voices beyond the big 3 networks, and electronically read oversight committee/special counsel reports instantly.

Hypocrisy-hype began with a rigged 2016 DNC nomination. Poorly reported was Sander’s mugging, ending his bid. Clinton’s loss afforded a media hiding FBI’s “crossfire hurricane” weaponizing Steele’s Dossier. Untold was Perkins-Coie law firm payment for disinformation in Clinton cash.

Three years/millions spent aren’t stopping the hypocrisy/hype. Daily it’s new scandals/disinformation. President Trump and Attorney General Barr enjoy a scrutiny unlike previous administrations. Obama and contemptible Holder were not held to such restrictions.

In April 2013 Politico shared the boasting of Barack’s “wingman.” No outrage. NPR informed America that tearful Holder verbalized, “I am proud to call you (Obama) my friend.” No “America’s Attorney General not Obama’s.”

Typically, headlines about Trump are insinuation. They unravel way down deep in the honest journalism. The skimmed bold font headlines are at odds with the conclusions. The latest Ukrainian conspiracy/impeachment reporting was their derangement while labeling Trump as dishonest. Ignoring the reported 2017 Politico headline, “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire.”

Article 1 rights do guarantee free press protection, but it shouldn’t be for political party complicity to overthrow another party’s candidate. A not well reported implication that U.S. Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s confirmed. Unlike Jolt Cola, this media is giving me a headache instead of the buzz.

Bradley Phil Hawks

Woodlawn