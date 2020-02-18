Death by a thousand pennies?

To the Editor,

Remember the Boston Tea Party? Well, break out your teabags, folks, because Mount Airy taxpayers should start tossing their used teabags into the Spencer’s bottomless pit to protest Mayberry’s modern-day plight of taxation without representation – intelligent representation, that is.

Instead, we’ve got a whole lotta stupid going on – what with our city council now planning to ram yet another needless tax down our throats without ever once suggesting or implementing a reasonable expense-reduction program to help offset the alleged budget shortfall. [See “City to seek sales-tax hike” in the Feb 12 issue of The Mount Airy News.] Rather than act in a fiscally responsible manner, our common sense-challenged commissioners regularly and recklessly authorize the expenditure of millions of dollars on inadequately vetted ventures and/or unnecessary, non-priority projects.

I trust that when the commissioners begin their crusade to convince state lawmakers that the city needs a new hike in its sales-tax, they’ll also share with every single member of the North Carolina General Assembly how they’ve mismanaged the city’s coffers for the past several years. Indeed, the entire North Carolina General Assembly should be made aware of the council’s chronic tax-and-spend voting record – which is a clear reflection of the lack of leadership and abundance of incompetence evidenced by the Mount Airy City Council.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy