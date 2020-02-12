Reader: Women bad leaders of Democrats

To the Editor,

Why has the Democrat Party entrusted its public image to a handful of unsympathetic, perpetually offended women? Why must the party’s spokeswomen seem so shrill? Why are their most vocal women also their least deliberative and most likely to sound slightly demented?

Why does AOC continue to sound like a barmaid? Why does the prayerful Ms. Pelosi sound so full of hate? Why does Ms. Clinton, poor woman, seem obsessed with her 2016 failure? Why does Ilhan Omar dislike America so intensely?

Voting Republican will make all these questions unnecessary.

Richard Merlo

Elkin