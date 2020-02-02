Surry County Schools strategic plan focuses on achievement

Dr. Travis L. Reeves

Dr. Travis L. Reeves -

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a new column in The Mount Airy News, featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

I am so proud to be the superintendent of Surry County Schools because I truly enjoy the opportunity we have to equip next-generation students with the tools they need to be successful and productive citizens in our community. Surry County is such a great place to live and work. Since my first day on the job, it has been my team’s and my personal mission to fulfill our covenant to students and families of a #Promise4ALL.

A covenant is a sacred promise and we take that promise seriously. Every day we make a promise to educate all students so they can design their dreams and grow as leaders. To maintain our focus on the promise, over 90 students, parents, teachers, administrators, college, university, community and business partners worked together to create our 2019-2023 strategic plan.

The Surry County School System’s strategic plan has three pillars; achievement, leadership, and life. These three pillars are the foundation and the core of what we do each and every day in all 19 of our schools and in every department. The first pillar, achievement, is the foundational pillar on which all else is based. We believe it is our responsibility to engage students in relevant and meaningful curriculum preparing them for college, careers, and life. We also believe it is our responsibility to challenge our students by providing them with personalized opportunities to design their dreams and to reach their highest potential.

Achievement, however, is more than a test score. It is about equipping students so they can Design their Dreams and decide for themselves how they will design their future; whether that be a path to a career, to college, the military, or all three. Achievement is also about adults who understand and educate the whole child through positive relationships, educating students socially, emotionally, and academically. It is about being flexible and providing students with choices and opportunities for their present and their future.

As a result of our continued focus on achievement, we continue to rank in the top 20 out of 115 school districts in the state in overall academic performance, and we have experienced a steady climb in our graduation rate to a school district record high of 93% of students graduating, which is 10th in the state. Moreover, our students are well-balanced, experiencing success in the visual and performing arts, JROTC, and athletics. We offer numerous choices and pathways for students to enjoy flexible scheduling so they can drive their own education, making it relevant to them.

Surry County Schools is lighting pathways to global success by providing a wide range of choices for families that include our 11 elementary schools, one magnet middle school, three traditional high schools, and one early college high school. We also offer online learning through our Surry Virtual Academy with courses taught by our very own teachers, ensuring students get the best possible instruction and access to high-quality teachers. Additionally, we invite homeschool students and families to be involved in the exciting learning opportunities available.

Our school system facilitates personalization of learning experiences for all students to custom-design a learning path tailor-made just for them. Students also take advantage of Career and College Promise offerings to obtain certificates and/or credentials while in high school for free. This is a tremendous value to families and in just 2018-2019 alone, Surry County Schools students earned 3,917 college credits, representing a total cost saving to families of $297,692.

It is a great time to be an educator and to witness the achievement that is taking place in and out of the classroom. More than ever before, students have opportunities to apply their learning to the world of work. The Next Generation Career Academy puts students to work in paid internships so they can apply their classroom learning to job skills needed in business and industry. More and more, students are able to take our innovative practices to make connections to their world. During the 2018-2019 school year, all three traditional high schools added animal science labs so students are learning poultry science at East Surry and Surry Central, while students at North Surry are learning livestock science. Students are learning agricultural content that is typically taught at the college level while in high school, saving them time and money.

This is an example of achievement in action and a great return on investment. To learn more about the opportunities awaiting students in the Surry County School System, visit our website at www.surry.k12.nc.us, follow us on social media, or schedule a tour of any of our 19 campuses at our upcoming Tour Days on February 17 and 18, 2020. Register by calling the schools or by registering on our website at https://www.surry.k12.nc.us/Domain/3658. Homeschool families are also invited to join us on March 24, 2020, at 6:30 pm at Meadowview Magnet Middle School to learn ways we would like to partner with homeschool families to enhance learning opportunities for homeschool students.

It is our pleasure to serve the students and families of Surry County. We are in a great place to live, learn, and lead. Our students are doing just that.

Dr. Travis L. Reeves https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Dr.-Travis-L.-Reevesff.jpg Dr. Travis L. Reeves