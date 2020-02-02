New commissioners, new attitude?

As evidenced by actions at the Jan.16 city council meeting, I would like to thank Commissioners Jon Cawley, Tom Koch, Ron Niland, and Marie Wood for working collaboratively to create a more inclusive and transparent approach to managing the business of the city.

During that meeting, those four commissioners agreed to move a scheduled closed-session discussion of a possible land-sale transaction to the public portion of the meeting; and they voted to begin posting audio-recordings (and, in the future, videos) of council meetings online. [See “Technology firm targets industrial park” and “Audio from council meetings to be posted online” in the Jan 17 and Jan 19 issues, respectively, of The Mount Airy News.]

There was also a brief discussion among the Commissioners about the possibility of using a set of procedural rules, apparently developed by the University of North Carolina’s School of Government, to help standardize and guide the conduct of future council meetings.

Together, these three items suggest that the “new” city council is ready, willing and able to invite the public it serves into their decision-making process – which is as it should be.

Of course, those efforts represent only the first steps to correcting the current financial mess we find ourselves in due to the colossal mismanagement of city funds by the prior board. The next challenge of the new board will be significantly more difficult to achieve – as it will require them to faithfully serve as responsible financial stewards of available public funds, even when doing so may run counter to the wishes of preferred interest groups. To that end, I applaud the courage of Commissioners Koch and Niland, both of whom noted recently that they may revisit the dereliction-of-duty votes cast by the old board that awarded millions of dollars to two well-respected local organizations [see “SAC, museum funds face budget ax” in the Jan. 30 issue of The Mount Airy News].

As the new city council begins to set its own path toward fiscal solvency, I suggest they also consider implementing a necessary, across-the-board expense-reduction program throughout all city departments – which is a reasonable business approach used by many major companies when belt-tightening is required. Such an effective tactic typically precedes additional and/or supplemental budget-related initiatives – such as prohibiting needless spending on non-essential, non-priority items/projects, and not giving in to the ever-present temptation of borrowing indiscriminately.

Finally, as we usher in what many hope will be a New Age of open, honest, and fiscally responsible governance, I would like to acknowledge and applaud the past actions and voices of the individuals and groups (such as Citizens for Transparency) who have courageously spoken truth to power for the past several years — and, hopefully, will continue to do so. And last, but certainly not least, all citizens should all be grateful for the thorough, unbiased and consistently solid reporting of council activities that is provided on a regular basis by The Mount Airy News.

For purposes of full disclosure, I support the watchdog activities of Citizens for Transparency; and have a paid subscription to The Mount Airy News – but no known personal relationship with any employee of that newspaper.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy