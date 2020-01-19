Reader praises Jones, gun-rights movement

To the Editor,

Thank yous to Mark Jones, the Surry County Republican Party and our Surry County Commissioners. Great work for all involved in passing our county’s new statute concerning our citizens’ right to keep and bear arms.

The recent unconstitutional moves by the Virginia Legislature and governor highlight just how much our God-given and Constitutionally-protected rights are under attack by the left.

Virginia’s Legislature was stolen from the good people of Virginia (mostly good Southern Virginia folks) by an influx of $250 million from out of state and foreign political donors.

Don’t be fooled! These same godless, globalist, socialists are coming after North Carolina next. Roy Cooper (D) officially announced his campaign to get re-elected in New York City — surrounded by those he loves and wishes to serve. Compare his actions to Dan Forest’s (R) official campaign announcement in Forsyth County. He was surrounded by those that he loves and wishes to serve. Dems don’t even try to hide their true allegiances any more.

The Second Amendment Protection Movement (which we helped start in little ol’ Mayberry) is going viral at the county level across North Carolina. Before it is over, 80 to 90 counties across the state will most likely approve similar statutes. Maybe even a couple more.

Thank you again, patriots!

Stick it in your ear, George Soros!

May God continue to bless our county, state and nation.

Terrell Stephens

Mount Airy