A new year = a new approach to governance?

To the Editor,

Based on recent media coverage and a Letter to the Editor from Mr. Richard Fawcett [“Dog park questions linger” in the Dec 31 issue of The Mount Airy News], there are two significant actions that should be taken by the “new” city council to help pave the way for meaningful reform to the manner in which the city council has previously conducted the business of the city.

First, the vote to approve the so-called “gift” of a poorly conceived dog park should be vacated or rescinded at the first opportunity by the newly-configured city council. The vote on the Rotary Dog Park 27030 — which was approved by the prior council without any relevant questions having been asked or any information having been shared, in advance, with the general public — is rife with procedural violations as well as potential legal, financial, and health/safety issues.

Second, Mr. Fawcett’s letter was a powerful illustration and indictment on the fiscally irresponsible and haphazard manner in which business has been improperly conducted by the city council for the past several years. Now that three new commissioners have been seated, perhaps they (along with Commissioner Cawley) can start to move the needle in the right direction so that the council’s decision-making process in the future will be based on full and accurate information, honest projections, and the best interests of the city — rather than biased information, wishful thinking, and the best interests of friends.

It’s a new year, commissioners, so please consider taking a new and better approach to your governance duties.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy