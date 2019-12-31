Car wash hit by towel bandits

To The Editor,

I appreciate having Rivers Edge Express Wash in Mount Airy where you can pay one price per month and get your car washed as many times as you want to. The cost is $19.99 or $29.99 per month depending on which plan you purchase. The cost is charged directly to your bank account or credit card, whichever you prefer. Nice and easy.

However, some people think that since the car wash provides towels and spray bottles of cleaner to be used for the inside of the car thay they can take them home with them. I was told that more than 200 towels and around 80 bottles “disappear” each week.

This shouldn’t happen in a small town like Mount Airy. Businesses shouldn’t have to experience any losses such as this, especially of this magnitude. None of us like to have our possessions stolen from us. I hope this letter helps people realize that these itesm are there for customers to use, not take home. If this continues, they may not be supplied in the future.

Connie S. Freeman

Mount Airy