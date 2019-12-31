Dog park questions linger

To the Editor:

In her Dec. 15 letter to the editor, Barb Steffy praised Sue Brownfield in heading up a team from Rotary to create a dog park, adding that she thought Ms. Brownfield’s presentation to the city council was professional and informative. She also pointed out that Ms. Brownfield is a retired automotive executive from Michigan.

I am a retired attorney having practiced law in Mount Airy for 27 years. You fail to mention any experience of Ms. Brownfield that relates to dog parks or dogs on our wonderful greenway system. Here is my specific boots on the ground experience relating to dog parks and our Greenway system.

Over the past three years I, along with my dogs, have spent more than 250 total hours at Bark Central Dog Park.

In addition my wife and I visited Rotary Centennial Dog Park, on Saturday, Dec. 7, self-toured the facility, and actually spent time conversing with people who were at the park that day.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, I spoke by telephone with the parks and recreation manager of Hernando County about the Rotary Centennial Dog Park.

My experience with Mount Airy’s Beautiful Greenway: I spend two to three hours each day, weather permitting, on my bike and walking my dogs. In all that time over the past three years I have seen just one person pick up after their dog. My wife and I have always picked up after our dogs.

First, the Power Point presentation to the previous Board of Commissioners and the public of the planned dog park by Ms. Brownfield as one acre was grossly inaccurate, and misled all those in attendance at the meeting. I submitted the image and dimensions of the park as presented to a professional land surveyor. He calculated the area to be 0.71 acres, a full 29% smaller than what was represented. This is a huge difference. Let me give you a quick example. Let’s assume that a basketball coach gets the public all excited about a 7-foot basketball player who will join the local team. When the new player is presented to the public, he stands just 4.97 feet tall. Yes, less than 5 feet! That is how significant a 29% reduction in size is in real life. When I visited the Rotary Centennial Dog Park on Dec. 7, I actually talked with some of the people who were there with their dogs. At that time I thought the proposed local Rotary Dog Park was 1 acre as presented by Ms. Brownfield. I asked a lady who frequented the dog park on a regular basis what she thought of a planned 1 acre dog park that would be split into 2 sections, one for large dogs and one for small dogs. She did not hesitate in responding. She said, “It will be a nightmare. It is not big enough.”

Second, Ms. Brownfield represented that there would be “adequate parking” for the proposed dog park with “Parking to the left as you enter the Cinema.” No where do I remember hearing or seeing the two words “Public Parking” mentioned or set out in the Power Point presentation. This issue is monumental. The city does not own any property at this location adjoining the south side of Hwy 89/West Pine Street. The city owned property where the proposed dog park is to be located lies on the north side of Hwy 89/West Pine Street and is identified as Parcel ID: 5020-14-44-6712, with an adjoining tract to the east being identified as Parcel ID: 5020-14-44-7782.

The area designated by Ms. Brownfield as the parking area for the dog park is actually located on the South side of Hwy 89/West Pine Street, on private property, according to the Surry County Tax Maps. It is located on Parcel ID: 5020-14-43-2817, contains 7.57 acres including Creekside Cinemas, and is owned by Firstrun LLC, according to Surry County tax records.

The government, ie, City of Mount Airy, has no authority to dictate that private property be used as a parking lot for those persons who frequent a city-maintained dog park. Ms. Brownfield made no mention of any type of documentation which would provide for parking privileges of dog park users or that the city was planning to initiate eminent domain proceedings to acquire any portion of parcel #2817. This complete lack of a legal parking area for users of the dog park was more than enough of a red flag in and of itself to preclude a dog park being placed at that location.

Seriously, who in their right mind would put any type of business in the designated location for the dog park with no 100% guarantee of parking for their customers?

Finally, the sole reason given by Sue Brownfield for not choosing the Tharrington location was that it was “hard to find.” Tharrington Primary School opened in 1975 and is still being operated as a school today. It sits on a 10.16 acre parcel and is shown on Surry County Tax Maps as Parcel ID: 5020-20-91-0067. It is owned by the Mount Airy City Board of Education. A vacant tract identified on Surry County Tax Maps as Parcel ID: 5020-20-90-7747 contains 22.98 acres, and adjoins the Tharrington School tract on the East side. It is also owned by Mount Airy Board of Education. This 22.98 acre parcel has a soccer field and (I think) a softball field with more than adequate public parking for existing activities plus a dog park. In addition there would appear to be more than enough room for a three-section (small, medium, and large) 3-4 acre dog park, which could be modeled after the Rotary Centennial Dog Park my family visited on Saturday, Dec. 7. To say that this area, adjoining a public school which has been operating continuously since 1975, is “hard to find” is so absurd that it does not deserve further comment.

In spite of all these factors, the dog park with its ridiculous size, shape and location was approved unanimously by the previous Board of Commissioners. The Mount Airy News accurately pointed out, “As it turned out, the commissioners approved the use of city-owned property for the dog park on Oct. 17 with basically no questions asked.” No questions asked!

Then the News Article continued. “It was an apparent violation of a longstanding city council policy of delaying votes on proposals presented until a future meeting, unless some pressing need is involved, from which the council often strays.”

Why did they approve the dog park so quickly?

Why did they approve such a small size, shape and location for the park when much larger and more suitable acreage was readily available with public parking?

Richard Fawcett

Mount Airy