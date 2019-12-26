Making the case for two Hall nods

Jeff Linville News Editor

Okay, Christmas has just passed. Now let’s get on to another important topic.

Sports debating.

Yeah, yeah, not everybody loves to do it as much as I do. But give me a chance.

Two years ago I wrote a column talking about the NBA preparing to announce the next Hall of Fame class and so I decided to rank the best classes ever to be inducted.

My pick for the best ever? Back in 2009 with Michael Jordan, David Robinson, John Stockton and Jerry Sloan.

You have the greatest shooting guard ever, arguably the best point guard ever and one of the best, most athletic big men ever, combined with a coaching legend.

That’s 34 all-star games, 22 all-defensive team awards, six MVP awards, eight championships, six Finals MVPs, two rookie of the year awards, and two defensive player of the year awards. Jordan and Robinson are two of only four guys to win MVP and defensive MVP (Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett are the others).

Stockton is NBA’s all-time leader in steals and assists (15,806, nearly 4,000 more than #2 on the list).

Sloan retired as the third-winningest coach in league history.

HOWEVER, I put a big asterisk next to that class right then and there.

I said that my list would have to be amended soon because three studs announced their retirements in the same offseason: Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett. Those three account for a whopping 11 NBA titles, 48 all-star games and four MVP awards. All three are in the top 20 in career scoring.

And that’s not all. After I wrote that article, it turned out that Chris Bosh retired because of lingering health issues. We’re talking about an 11-time All-Star who was a dynamic stud in Toronto before he willingly signed on to be a sidekick to LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in Miami.

With those four guys together, you could be looking at a combined 59 All-Star games and 13 titles.

And that probably means that a couple of former Piston stars won’t get in again this time around, either: Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups.

• Let me ask this question: Did NFL LB Ray Lewis ever have 100 yards rushing? No. Did he ever have 100 yards receiving? No. Did he ever throw the game-winning touchdown pass or kick a game-winning field goal? No.

(Not including any nightclub incident in Atlanta) Did the on-field career of Ray Lewis deserve the Hall of Fame? Absolutely. He was the most-dominant middle linebacker to ever play the game. He made people put aside Mike Singletary, Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert atop the Mount Rushmore of MLBs.

Ben Wallace was one of the best defensive players to ever take the basketball court. No, he couldn’t score; watching him shoot free throws was painful. However, he could dominate one end of the floor, and that is all that should matter.

What are his qualifications? Playing in the same era as dominant defenders like Tim Duncan, Marcus Camby and Kevin Garnett, Wallace was named defensive player of the year four times in five years from 2002-06.

He made the All-Defensive First Team five times and Second Team once.

He is 15th in career blocks, 28th in rebounds, and 64th in steals.

Advanced metrics love him, too. In defensive win shares, he is 17th. In defensive rating he is fifth, ahead of Hall of Famers like Wes Unseld, Hakeem Olajuwon, Bob Lanier, Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Alonzo Mourning.

Even though he wasn’t much use on offense, Wallace’s offensive rebounding and defensive prowess allowed him to post a rating of 47.6 in value over replacement player — good for 36th all-time. That’s better than scorers like Allen Iverson, Adrian Dantley and Dominique Wilkins. It is better than Isiah Thomas, original Dream Teamer Chris Mullins and fellow rebounding dynamo Dennis Rodman.

If you are going to reward guys like Ray Lewis and Ed Reed for leading the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl win, then you have to reward Ben Wallace and Chauncey Billups for leading the Pistons to a resurgence in the early to mid-2000s after the Bad Boys had retired.

• And what about Billups? The MVP of the 2004 NBA Finals is another one that is loved by advanced metrics.

Billups was a top-5 draft pick who bounced around to four other teams before landing in Detroit with the “bust” label whispered about.

But was that really fair? In his first six seasons he was bounced back and forth between PG and SG. Sometimes he had the green light to shoot, and sometimes he didn’t, and it affected his shot.

Once he got to Detroit and teamed with Coach Larry Brown (and then Flip Saunders), Billups showed a fine assist-to-turnover ratio, a much-improved 3-point shot and a gritty defense that set the tone for the whole team.

In his six years with the Pistons, Detroit won an average of 55.7 games a season. When he was traded away, the very next year Detroit won 39 games. and then 27 games. A coincidence? I think not.

In six years the Pistons won a title and made it to the Finals once and the Eastern Conference Finals four times. That’s right, in his six years the team never failed to reach the conference finals.

He averaged more than 17 points per game for six years, shooting exactly 40.0% from deep in 2,185 attempts, shot 88% from the stripe and handed out 6.2 assists.

But like Wallace, it was his tough, physical defense that was as important as what he did on offense.

In his career, he was a five-time All-Star, 14th in career 3-pointers made, fifth in free throw percentage (89.4%), 44th in assists, 23rd in offensive rating, 21st in offensive box plus/minus, and 62nd in value over replacement player.

His VORP is higher than Hall of Famers Maurice Cheeks, Sidney Moncrief and George McGinnis. It is even higher than Steve Nash, a two-time MVP based on his offense who didn’t provide much on the defensive end.

Again, defense is half the game, so the ones who do it well need recognition — especially if they also reach top 25 in offensive rating like Billups.

