We are drawing close to the celebration of Christmas. On this Sunday, I will read Gospel stories from the Infancy Narratives. This year I focus on Joseph the husband of Mary. (Matthew 1, 18-24.) This covers the first of three dreams that Matthew reports in order to reveal the significance of Jesus, who would save us from our sins.

Most of what we know about Joseph is in the Gospel of Matthew. The Gospel of Mark makes no mention of Joseph, but Jesus is said to be a carpenter. The Gospel of Luke mentions him in the Infancy Narratives. Luke’s Gospel is more focused on Mary. Luke and Matthew both have a genealogy of Joseph. They differ. His father is different. Matthew says Jacob; Luke Heli. The infancy stories are made up of different events. Luke’s story is how we picture Christmas. The Gospel of John twice says Jesus is son of Joseph. John refers to Jesus to be also the son of David, the Son of Man, the Son of God and the Son.

You are to name him Jesus.

Matthew is establishing his relationship to Mary. Joseph is not Jesus’ father. Matthew has no idea of the parentage of the fetus. Quietly he wanted send Mary away. The first of his dreams comes at this difficult moment. He receives the divine messenger who tells him that he is not to be afraid. He is in the presence of the Lord. Receive Mary and the child, he is told. Marry her and adopt him, in other words.

Jesus is connected to the lineage of David, the royal family. As the child’s legal father, he has the prerogative to name the child. Name him Jesus, because he will save us from our sins. Joseph receives the promise of God. God is entering the world and come to act on our behalf. He is to be Emmanuel. He is to be with us unto the ends of the earth.

We move from the passage proclaimed. The Magi come. Herod grows angry and wants to kill the child. Joseph has another dream. There is real danger. An angel instructs him to go to Egypt. There was a large Jewish community in Egypt. The next night the toddler left with his mother and her husband. On Herod’s death, an angel again gave him directions. He packed his belongings and headed to his home and carpenter shop in Judea. The prophet’s words are applied to Jesus, ‘I called my son out of Egypt.’

On the way back, news comes to them. Herod’s son is in Judea now. Again, Joseph is upset. As he sleeps the idea comes to him to bypass Jerusalem and go to Nazareth. There Jesus would grow up. There he would learn a trade. There he would mature as a dedicated Jew. The end of Matthew’s stories ends with a quote that He will be called a Nazarene.

Years later when Jesus’ ministry began he came out of Nazareth.

Editor’s note: In the Dec. 13 edition of The Mount Airy News, the minister’s column “Be not afraid” should have been attributed to Father Lawrence Heiney.

