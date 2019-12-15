Celebrate planned dog park

To the Editor,

My husband, mother, two dogs and I moved to Mount Airy six years ago. We immediately fell in love with the Granite City Greenway.

We frequently walk our dogs and have enjoyed riding our bikes on the trail. For retirees like us this is a definite draw to Mount Airy. We found it well managed by the Parks & Recreation department.

To me, a logical extension of the greenway is a dog park. When I found out that Sue Brownfield was heading up a team from the Rotary to create a dog park I was thrilled. I thought her presentation to the city council was professional and informative. One of the most significant points of the presentation was that she did not ask the city for one penny to fund the park. The Rotary is raising the money and the Parks & Recreation department under the outstanding management of Darrin Lewis will maintain the park.

Sue has told me that the fund-raising project is going very well, and she expects it to be very robust. We are so blessed to have a person like Sue as a neighbor. She is a retired automotive executive from Michigan, who moved a business to Mount Airy. That she is willing to share her life experience in big business with us and head up a project like this is wonderful.

As far as issues brought up by naysayers in our community, I believe that the citizens who use the dog park will treat it with the same respect and pride that they treat the Granite City Greenway and the parks and recreation department facilities. I am assured that there will be adequate signage and that the park will be monitored by Mount Airy’s wonderful police department just as the Granite City Greenway is currently.

According to Lt. Bennett of the Mount Airy police department, there is a law regarding cleaning up after your dog’s excrement. Offenders can be issued a citation, and repeat offenders can be given a fine, or (hopefully not) arrested. There will be a phone number posted on the signs at the park,where people can call the Mount Airy police for assistance, and of course if there is an emergency one should call 911.

A dog park is a place that older people or people who cannot walk long distances can exercise their dogs. One acre with a side for large and small dogs seems adequate to me. The central location of the projected site is a good compromise to serve all the citizens. Let’s all try to come together and celebrate another addition to our beautiful city.

Barb Steffy

Mount Airy