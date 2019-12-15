Why isn’t Gertrude-Smith house open?

To the Editor,

The purpose of this letter is to generate community support to re-open The Gertrude Smith House on a year-round basis and re-establish programs at this national treasure located at 708 North Main Street in Mount Airy.

Until January 2013, this beautiful home on the National Register of Historic Places had monthly programs and was open to the public year-round. In addition, the elementary students in Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools had the opportunity to visit and observe an example of the workmanship of previous generations in making one of the key industries in the city of Mount Airy – the art and precision of using natural local resources in building and furnishing fine homes such as this (built in 1905).

The historic home is furnished with turn-of-the-century primitive (hand-built) one-of-a-kind pieces of furniture. The art is a collection of pieces collected by the family who travelled worldwide.

The original five-member board of managers: G. Thomas Fawcett, Joe B. Graves, J. Marion Burke, Edward N. Swanson, P.M. Sharpe, were chosen by Gertrude Smith to upon her death keep her home decorated with art and furnishings open to the public. Upon her death in 1982, the Gilmer-Smith Foundation was funded by her will to keep her home and furnishings as a “living museum.”

The historic Gertrude Smith House is now being managed by a paid four-member board of managers. This house is closed from Dec. 31 to April 1 of each year. Many teachers and visitors who have enjoyed the programs and availability of this national treasure join us in the request to have a five-member unpaid board of managers who are attuned to the wishes of Gertrude Smith, who in her wisdom and foresight set up the Gilmer-Smith Foundation in her will which she signed in 1974.

It is our wish that The Mount Airy News publish additional information about former programs that benefited the community and visitors and most especially the students in our schools. We question why these programs are no longer available, especially during January, February and March when students and teachers are studying North Carolina history and culture and have time to visit and study the history and culture of this living museum which Gertrude Smith left for this purpose.

It is hoped that in the near future a five-member unpaid board of managers can oversee and re-establish programs at the Gertrude Smith and Robert Smith Houses.

Bettsee McPhail and Carol Burke

Mount Airy