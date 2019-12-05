Panthers fired the wrong coach

Jeff Linville News Editor

I was afraid it was going to happen.

The relatively new owner of the Carolina Panthers has fired the best head coach in team history because of a four-game losing streak.

In less than nine full seasons, Ron Rivera led the Panthers to a record of 76-63-1. That’s three wins more than John Fox and a better winning percentage (54.6% to 50.7%). He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015, so lots of people out there thought he could coach.

So why was he let go? Two bad stretches in a little more than a season’s worth of games.

The Panthers were 6-2 at the midway point last year before being embarrassed at Pittsburgh 52-21, the worst loss in franchise history. That was the start of a seven-game losing streak that only ended when New Orleans rested many of its starters in the season finale to get ready for the playoffs.

Sure, Cam Newton’s shoulder was awful, and the passing attack suffered, but the defense was terrible, too. It gave up at least 300 yards of offense in all seven losses. In the final three games of the year, the run defense gave up an average of 178 yards.

To start this season, the Panthers had one of the best pass defenses in the league for the first four games, ranking in the top five.

Cracks started to show as they gave up 723 yards passing to Gardner Minshew and Jameis Winston in the next two games, but the Panthers still won because of 10 turnovers forced.

After that, teams figured out that if you just run the ball all the time the Panthers can’t sack you or pick you off. And the Panthers couldn’t stop the run.

The Panthers have given up 137.5 yards a game on the ground this year, including 232 and 248 respectively to the 49ers and Redskins.

In the past four games the Panthers have forced only one turnover. In the past eight games, the lowest total yardage allowed has been 349 in a blowout loss to the Falcons where Atlanta didn’t need to move the ball in the second half and could just burn clock.

Legit excuses

If all these things have been going wrong, then why am I upset the head coach is getting fired? The coach is the one ultimately responsible for getting a team straightened out and playing well again.

For one, he’s the best coach the team has ever had. There is no guarantee the Panthers will get anyone better, and a good chance they get someone worse.

Second, there are a lot of reasons why the team has had two different losing skids, and many can’t be blamed on the coach.

Yes, the run defense has been bad. You know who is great at stopping the run? A defensive tackle. You know what position has been hit hard by injuries this season? Defensive tackle.

Kawann Short is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the best in the league, but he got hurt in the second game of the season and went on the injured reserve. In less than two games he knocked the QB down three times and looked like he might thrive in the new defensive front.

Vernon Butler missed two games, barely played in two others and then Sunday went out of the game after pointing down at his right ankle. He got it taped and came back in — because the team really had no other options. Gerald McCoy already had gone out of the game with an injury and returned with a limp.

Dontari Poe was hurt the week before and went on injured reserve.

Efe Obada and Wes Horton, who each weigh 265 pounds, and Bruce Irvin at 250 pounds just don’t have the size to stand up to 320-pound offensive linemen.

What blocking?

Speaking of an O-line.

Darryl Williams was supposed to be the left tackle to start the season. However, coming back from a knee injury at the end of 2018, Williams just didn’t look all that good. In the third game of the season, he was pulled in favor of rookie Greg Little, who was looking great over the summer and into the preseason games before an injury.

Then four-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner was hurt at right guard and missed three games, so Williams had to go in at RG. He still didn’t play well there, either, creating a weakness on the inside.

Little played half of game three and all of game four before suffering a concussion and missing four games. That meant bringing in another rookie, sixth-round pick Dennis Daley. Rivera had said over the summer that he liked the potential of Daley, but he wasn’t looking to use the rookie this season. Daley has started five games and played in three others.

In the New Orleans game, both LTs Little and Daley were struggling with injuries that had them questionable to play at all during the week of practice. Then just 22 plays into the game, LG Greg Van Roten went down with a season-ending injury. Welcome back, Darryl Williams.

At the start of the Washington game, QB Kyle Allen had a clean pocket and completed his first eight throws and scored two touchdowns. Then the pass rush began to get home. Not only did Allen get sacked, but the youngster looked more rattled and made some mental mistakes. Imagine him with a healthier line that had enough reps together to develop some familiarity.

The OC

If Rivera is guilty of anything, it is being loyal. Norv Turner was the head coach who hired Rivera as his defensive coordinator. Then Rivera hired Norv to be the offensive coordinator in Carolina.

I didn’t like the move then, and I haven’t liked the move this season.

Norv built his reputation in the 1990s in the Dallas dynasty. Any OC can look great with Pro Bowlers Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Jay Novacek, Troy Aikman, Darryl Johnston, and four of the five offensive linemen.

I have heard people talk about how Norv utilized LaDainian Tomlinson in San Diego, but actually LT’s best years came before Norv arrived. The back’s efficiency actually declined once Norv took over.

Remember this, the Panthers lost to Tampa Bay after having a 1st and 10 at the 11 with 1:45 left, down six points.

At Green Bay, it was 1st and 10 at the 13, then after failing on fourth down, a penalty gave the team second life with 1st and goal at the 2 with 0:08 on the clock, down eight points.

Against the Saints it was 1st and goal at the 3 in a tie game with 2:21 left. Even before the botched field goal, there were three missed chances to score.

On Sunday with the Redskins it was 1st and goal at the 1 with 0:41 left, down eight points. The team didn’t score.

That’s four games where the team had the ball inside the 10-yard line inside the two-minute warning and didn’t score a single point. I know the rookie QB made a couple of mistakes, but I’m not giving Norv a free pass for all the bad calls.

Norv Turner should have been fired instead of Ron Rivera.

Jeff is the news editor and can be reached at 415-4692.

