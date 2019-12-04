City council creates dog poop disaster

To the Editor,

I applaud Mr. Richard Fawcett, dog lover, on his comments about the frivolous and procedurally inconsistent manner in which the city council recently approved the city’s assumption of responsibility and liability for a dog park in Mount Airy. Indeed, following a proposal to the council by a Rotary Club representative, the council immediately voted to approve the creation of the Rotary Pup 27030 Dog Park. (See “Greyhound owner questions dog park plans” in the Nov. 24 edition of The Mount Airy News.)

Not only was the speed of the council’s unanimous vote surprising to all (including, apparently, even the Rotary Club representative), it was also inconsistent with the council’s procedural policy to provide information about a project to the public and then give the public sufficient time to formulate and offer follow-up opinions about the value, or lack thereof, of any given proposal.

Instead, the instantaneous approval of the project was “more of the same” in relation to the irresponsible manner in which the city council makes most decisions. At no time did any commissioner ask a single question that could have given pause to the mindless “yea” vote rendered. Some possible questions that could or should have been asked: who pays the medical and potential legal bills for dog bites involving hostile dog-on-dog or dog-on-human interactions; what is the long-term experience of other municipalities in owning/operating a dog park; how does Lowe’s Food feel about having a smelly and noisy dog park right behind its upscale grocery-retail establishment; and how will the number and behavior of dogs inside the park be monitored in real time?

One question that was raised was who will open and close the dog park each day? The rapid response to that query was – the chief of police! Well, well, well, here we go again. Previously, the chief of police was assigned the additional, albeit temporary, task of monitoring residential lawn care until a codes enforcement officer could be hired. Now, the chief of police will be responsible for using his resources to ensure that Mount Airy’s classy canines have access to their own designated park each day.

Perhaps it’s no wonder we continue to see Thanksgiving Day headlines in our local newspaper about drug activity run amok in our fair city (See “18 Arrested in Multiple Cases” in The Mount Airy News on Nov. 28) – especially since our police force is continually forced by city council members to assume non-law enforcement duties such as opening/closing a dog park. I suspect it will be only a matter of weeks before the police department is also tasked with cleaning-up the dog poop, too.

Finally, speaking of dog poop, I congratulate Richard Fawcett for his recent letter to the editor (“Reader questions city poop stats” in The Mount Airy News) wherein he challenged the patently ridiculous poop-pickup statistic proffered by the city’s director of Parks and Recreation, who claimed that 99% of dog owners clean up after their dogs’ accidents. Perhaps the job of scooping poop in and around the new dog park should be given to the Parks and Recreation staff – so they can begin to develop a much more realistic statistic about how frequently dog owners pick up after their furry pets.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy