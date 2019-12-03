New city commissioners should look to change budget process

Three new members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners are scheduled to take the oath of office for their new seats today.

Tom Koch, Ron Niland, and Marie Wood will be assuming the board posts they won in the Nov. 5 election, joining board members Jon Cawley, Steve Yokeley, and Mayor David Rowe.

There is certainly much work to be done in their new positions, most notably getting a handle on the city’s expenses and budget process, which seems to almost always be in some sort of flux.

The most recent example of this is the audit, the details of which were reported to the city commissioners in November.

According to the findings, by the Hickory-based Martin Starnes & Associates accounting firm, Mount Airy ate away at its year-end fund balance to the tune of $1.6 million, essentially drawing from its budget reserves to pay expenses it can’t cover with annual revenue.

In so doing, the city drew the year-end fund balance down to $9.3 million.

There are all sorts of problems with this. First, the city simply cannot sustain what amounts to deficit spending. At some point, the budget surplus will bleed away.

Second is that most of this deficit spending relates to the ill-conceived Spencer’s Development project, still with no end in sight.

And third is the very manner in which the city handles its finances — passing a supposedly balanced budget each year, with all the commissioners on the board knowing full well it’s not a finished, honest document. This past fiscal year, for instance, the board approved a budget that showed expenditures matching anticipated revenue, which is a balanced budget.

However, every member of the board had full knowledge the city would be spending hundreds of thousands, if not millions, more in the upcoming 12 months — they just didn’t bother to include that money in the budget. The board does this by amending the budget throughout the year — more than $2.7 million worth of amendments in the most recent fiscal year.

Budget amendments themselves aren’t necessarily bad. Unforeseen expenses crop up, sometimes tax revenue is higher than anticipated — all of which calls for a budget amendment.

But when the city commissioners know full well the budget doesn’t cover, say, $1.8 million it fully plans to spend on the Spencer’s project but doesn’t include that in the budget, that’s simply bad financial management.

Another concerning issue, as we’ve mentioned on multiple occasions, is the continual sky is falling forecasts. Every year the city manager presents a budget that indicates the city will be pulling millions of dollars from the year-end surplus.

To be certain, that did happen this past year, but not nearly to the extent city officials said. As late as June, as the most recent fiscal year was winding down, city officials predicted the year-end balance would be between $6 million and $7 million.

Yet that figure actually came out at robust $9.3 million. That’s a significant difference.

As recently as the end of the 2014-2015 fiscal year, which concluded on June 30, 2015, the city’s general fund year-end surplus stood at $12.3 million. Since that time city officials have warned repeatedly expenditures were far greater than revenue, that the city would be siphoning millions to meet its budget. We suspect, if all of the city management predictions over the past four years would be put together, we would have run through nearly all of that $12.3 million year-end surplus by now.

Again, the model of pulling money from that balance each year, whether it be $100,000 or $1 million, is not sustainable. But neither should be the practice of not being fully honest and accurate in budgeting.

Tuesday, three new board members take their seats, a new majority who can bring more integrity to the city budgeting process, demanding more accurate budgeting and a full, honest spending plan for the city.

We hope they put that high on their to do list.