Perfect time to tend to rose bushes

As December begins please enjoy a few days of calm before the Christmas rush. Don’t become a victim of holiday stress but allow yourself time to enjoy the most important events of the season. Try to seek joy in the meaningful things in life, the things we may overlook or take for granted. Sit down on the front porch and enjoy a cup of coffee. The simple things will help us have a life of quality, joy, and meaning.

Speaking of stopping to smell the roses, this is a great time to pull all the spent blooms off your rose bushes and apply a layer of crushed leaves around the base for winter protection. All long canes need to be cut back, for protection and to improve the appearance of the bushes.

Take time one day to shape and trim your evergreens as well, and your hedges and azalea bushes. This helps them to be sturdier for the winter. Plus you can decorate them with lights for Christmas.

Oak trees are unloading their harvest of acorns, and my grandma always said a lawn full of acorns pointed to a yard full of winter snow.

We’re seeing plenty of green in empty lots as loads of Christmas trees have been arriving. They come in all sizes and varieties. When selecting your tree, look for these signs: the tree should look and smell fresh; bend a few limbs – they should spring back if the tree is freshly cut; bounce the tree trunk on the ground to see if needles fall off. If so, don’t purchase; make sure you get a fully even tree with no bare spots; when you get it home, cut two inches from the base and put the tree in a bucket of water for 24 hours; have a tree stand that allows you to add a little water to the base. A well-watered tree will last for 30 days inside the house. And remember never leave the lights on when leaving your home.

Mistletoe has always been elusive, mysterious and charming. It is able to propagate against great odds. As a parasite, it depends on the trees and sustains itself from their nutrients. Mistletoe seems more elusive thanks to development, industries and shopping centers gulping up land. This brings a challenge as we search for mistletoe in the tops of hardwoods. I’ve seen clumps of mistletoe on Reynolda Road, across from Reynolda House, and behind the Broad Street Pharmacy in Rural Hall.

Many people who say they don’t like fruitcake have simply had a bad fruitcake experience. In fact, what they probably thought was fruitcake was not really fruitcake at all but a concoction of dry ingredients with zero moisture. A real fruitcake experience involves real ingredients and only enough flour and butter to hold it all together. In fruitcakes as with everything, you get what you pay for. Real ingredients cost more. Don’t be fooled by imitations.

December is also the biggest trash season of the year but much of what we throw out in the trash could be recycled. Think twice and with a little effort you can recycle many items. Be sure to clean those items before you put them in the recycle bin.

The full moon of Dec. 12 is called the “Full Cold Moon” and it could possibly live up to its name.

Please remember Saturday is Pearl Harbor Day. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, one of our greatest presidents, called it “a date which will live in infamy.” It has been 78 years since that fateful morning in 1941.

Hoe-hoe-hoedown: Two young boys were spending the night at their grandparents in early December. At bedtime, they knelt to pray at the bedside. The youngest boy began to pray at the top of his voice: “I pray for a new bike! I pray for a laptop!” His older brother leaned over and said “Why are you praying so loud? God’s not deaf.” The little brother replied, “I know, but Grandma is.”

