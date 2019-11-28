Top ten racing movies

Shirrel Rhoades Movie Reviewer

With “Ford v Ferrari” burning rubber on movie screens, we got to thinking about racing films.

First, let’s disqualify all those “Fast & Furious” movies in that they are about street racers. And we will likewise eliminate movies like “Bullitt” and “Vanishing Point,” because car chases don’t qualify as official track events. We have included NASCAR stories as well as Formula 1 epics.

So here are the Top 10 movies that made it across our finishing line:

10) “Speedway” (1929) — We’ll start with an oldie, this late-period silent movie starring William Haines as a wannabe racing driver who hopes to win the Indianapolis 500 and woo flapper Anita Page in the process. The landmark film features scenes shot at the actual Indy 500, and cameo appearances from racing drivers of the day.

9) “Stoker Ace” (1983) — “Cannonball Run” aside, this Burt Reynolds action comedy features him wearing a chicken suit for a sponsor of his NASCAR bid. But the underlying theme is about “winning at all costs.”

8) “Red Line 7000” (1965) — Director Howard Hawks swaps his usual westerns for a speedway movie. James Caan stars in this story of three drivers and their girlfriends waiting at trackside. Fake-looking racing scenes mar this otherwise OK film.

7) “Driven” (2001) — Sly Stallone plays a former racing star brought in to coach a talented but hot-headed rookie driver. An oft-overlooked movie, but it’s worth a viewing for racing fans.

6) “Winning” (1969) — In real life actor Paul Newman drove for the Bob Sharp Racing Team for nearly 20 years, co-founded his own IndyCar series team, and was still competing at a high level just a year before his death in 2008. He developed his love for the sport after being trained as a racer for director James Goldstone’s Indy 500 film “Winning.”

5) “Senna” (2010) — Ayrton Senna was a Brazilian Formula 1 phenom whose short career is documented in period footage, from his time in karts to the drama between him and Alain Prost.

4) “Grand Prix” (1966) — Director John Frankenheimer used genuine on-track footage provided by a rig attached to the side of a camera car that captured the 180-mph footage of the Monaco Grand Prix. Star James Garner was a dedicated racer in real life, too.

3) “Le Mans” (1971) — A Steve McQueen classic, the footage was shot during 1970’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. McQueen fit into his Porsche 911 as easily as he did his Ford Mustang GT Fastback in “Bullitt.” A true racing buff, when I interviewed the actor back in 1968 all he wanted to talk about was car racing.

2) “Days of Thunder” (1990) — Noted for introducing future husband-and-wife Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, this racing film was directed by Tony Scott. Cruise exudes a brooding star quality as the stock-car racing driver who must “learn how to control something that’s out of control.”

1) “Rush” (2013) — Director Ron Howard focused on the rivalry between Niki Lauda and James Hunt during the 1976 Formula 1 season. Emphasizing the dangers of the sport, it included real footage of Niki Lauda’s Nürburgring crash, which left him disfigured for life.

So, you ask, where is Pixar’s “Cars” or “Speed Racer”? C’mon, get real. Those are cartoons, not a rubber-burning, gears-gnashing lap around a speedway track.

Shirrel Rhoades, a Wilkesboro native, is a former vice president of Marvel Comics and present owner of the publishing house Absolutely Amazing ebooks. He writes movies reviews from his home in Key West, Florida.

