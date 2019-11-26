City elections should be changed for next year

To the Editor,

Our city elections have always been on the odd years, while the big elections for state and federal offices have been on even years. That can be easily changed and other towns in Surry have already done so. Odd year elections have weak voter turnouts since not much is on the ballot. Weak turnouts allow just a small percentage of voters to elect their favorites. We’ve seen that many times. Even years do much better, so let’s get on with it quickly.

Our board recently approved a motion to request state legislative approval to move our city elections to even years, starting in 2022. In addition to taking more than two years this method means the mayor and commissioners Jon Cawley and Steve Yokeley serve an extra year so their terms will end on an even year. They would either add or lose a year to make the terms end on even years. Cawley has said he wouldn’t mind losing a year so the next election could be 2020, but Yokeley wanted the year added; and this slow way involving the Legislature requires a unanimous vote. Other methods don’t. Even year elections are a good idea and would mean more people voting and less election expense, and there seems to be a way to do this much quicker and without extending those officials’ terms.

General Statute 160A – 102 appears to offer another way. It says this board (or the next board) can make the move by a simple ordinance change, meaning a vote of intent, a public hearing, then a final vote of the board. That could be done in time for the presidential election next year. We’d have good turnout and no extra election costs.

There’s yet another alternative that involves a petition signed by 10% of our voters, then presented to the board. The board then would hold a public referendum for the citizens to vote yes or no on the change. If that is used the referendum could be part of the presidential primaries next March, so again, no special election expense and a good turnout.

Adding a year to terms just seems wrong. Existing officials were not elected to five-year terms and some may not want that. Citizens may want to vote sooner than 2022. It also seems one-sided to have the current board obligate newly elected members to different terms than they ran for; especially with the current board short one member and two of the remaining ones leaving the board next month. We urge the board to consider these alternatives. Better yet; put the present 2022 plan on hold and let the incoming new board decide next month.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy