Making the winter garden look nice

All the warm weather vegetable crops have been harvested and only the cool-weather vegetables remain. To make your garden plot look better as cold weather arrives, do a bit of cleaning house. Start by removing tomato vines and cages, remove all stakes and supports, and all vines, stalks and other crop residues. Run the mower over them and add to the compost pile. With the cool-weather vegetables showing plenty of life, plus all remnants of the warm weather crops removed, your garden will look very much alive. Plus, you will be ready for spring.

As your lawn becomes dormant in the cool November temperatures, it’s a great time to spread an application of lime in pellet form. The heavy frosts and snows of winter will help soak the lime into the sod, not wash it away. Lime will provide the nutrients to prepare the grass for a beautiful return next spring.

The heavy frosts on the heads of Siberian kale and collards in the garden make the garden plot look like it’s getting ready for Christmas. The frost may be on the pumpkin but is also on the turnips. Pull the leaves close together for protection from the cold. When harvesting turnips, run your fingers down into the soil and pull up the larger turnips so the smaller ones have more room to grow.

It’s also a good time to wind down on the leaf harvesting as even the oaks are unloading their leaves. Place them in the compost pile or bin or use them in the garden. There are many ways to use leaves so don’t let them go to waste.

Monday is St. Martin’s Day and his day also carries some weather lore. It’s said that if the leaves are still hanging on the grapevines and trees, we’ll have a cold winter. (Well, maybe Martin will be half-right: the leaves on the grapevines are gone but there are still plenty of leaves on the oak trees.) Another bit of lore for St. Martin’s Day is that if you see geese stand on ice, we’ll walk in mud on Christmas Day. I hope he’s dead wrong on that one. We’d rather have a white Christmas than a wet, muddy one. Another weather wives’ tale, not related to St. Martin, is that if you hear thunder in November it will be a fertile upcoming year. I hope that one is true!

Late in the year I especially enjoy the taste of peanut brittle; there is nothing else quite like it. To me, the best consists of Virginia peanuts and produced by Old Dominion Candies in Norfolk. It comes in 14-ounce boxes and can be found at most grocery stores. Their brittle is wrapped in a foil liner and when it is opened, the aroma of peanuts and caramel is a treat! This is also the time of year when I enjoy the special “Christmas flavors” of ice cream, like Egg Nog, Snow Cream or Peppermint.

A quick apple pie: Preheat oven to 376 degrees. Fill a nine-inch glass pie plate with thinly sliced apples (5-6) and add a teaspoon of lemon juice and a teaspoon of apple pie spice. Add a cup of sugar and a tablespoon of water. To make the top of the pie, dice six slices of bread into one-inch cubes. In a saucepan, melt one stick of butter or margarine, add a half-cup of sugar and allow the sugar to dissolve. Stir in bread, then add on top of your apples. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes or until the bread cubes are golden brown.

Hoe-hoe-hoedown: Woman shopper: “I’d like two pounds of white seedless grapes; my husband loves them.” Produce manager: “Here you are, ma’am.” Shopper: “Do you know if these grapes have been sprayed with any poison?” Produce manager: “No, but you can get that at the hardware store next door.”

And remember, age is not the years of your life, but the liveliness of your years.

