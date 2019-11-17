Democrats help cause poverty

To the Editor,

Poverty in the US is mostly self-inflicted. In capitalist America, even a modest commitment to work and self-discipline could almost abolish it.

Instead, Democrat politicians make sure to perpetuate poverty, seeing it as a source of many votes. They create even more poor people by making them dependent on government subsidies. So, while poverty could actually be largely defeated, it is not in the interest of Democrat politicians to do so.

In fact, federal and state governments create and extend it by paying those unwilling to work, knowing that prolonged charity will produce an endless supply of paupers and more Democrat votes.

Richard Merlo

Elkin