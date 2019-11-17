Visitor praises local folks

To the Editor,

My sister and I visited Surry County last month in search of our grandpa’s 1890s boyhood cabin site in Bryan Township. We spent four days in your community. We are from the Rocky Mountains and new to the area.

The reason we are writing is to report that our experience could not have been more enjoyable because of the friendliness and helpfulness we experienced at every turn in our adventure.

It began with our gracious Elkin hosts who took ownership in our quest and were instrumental in our success. For three days, the office of the County Register of Deeds was generous with their expertise and willingness to help. We experienced additional support from the folks at the tax office and the community college.

The special part of it was that everyone we encountered would try to assist us in our search including friends, friends of friends, people in restaurants, people waiting in line with us — it was amazing! The highlight of our trip was experiencing the people of Surry County.

Thank you, thank you for being the community that you are.

Jay Combs, Eagle, Idaho

Susan Gossard, Lafayette, Colorado