“For I know that my Redeemer lives and he shall stand at last on the earth.” Job 19:25
Howard Hughes was a business tycoon, film director, aviator and engineer. He was one of the wealthiest men in the world with a net worth of over $40 billion. He set many world records as a pilot and aircraft engineer. He built the Hughes H-1 Racer while running Hughes Air Craft, which was put on display at the National Air and Space Museum. He founded Hughes Aircraft Company, the Hughes Helicopters Division and Hughes Aerospace Group.
With all of his success his life was not without difficulty. Howard Hughes suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder, which made it difficult for those around him, as well as those working with him in the movie industry. He reached a point where he had difficulty making decisions and would lock himself up for days and months at a time and live on nothing other than chocolate candy and milk. He insisted no one speak to him unless requested to and no one was to look at him. He continued to let himself go and wasn’t at all concerned about personal hygiene. All he wanted was to be left alone.
Over time his mental and physical condition continued to decline. His physical condition was so bad that he only weighed around 90 pounds at the time of death and the authorities had to check fingerprints to be sure it was him. An autopsy confirmed that Howard Hughes died of kidney failure. They found five hypodermic needles that had apparently broken off in his arms, apparent signs of malnutrition. How could one of the worlds wealthiest men deteriorate to such a sad state of affairs?
That is the question we ask ourselves when we come to the man named Job. Job was one of the wealthiest men of his day. He was a man who loved God with all of his heart. The Bible describes him as upright and blameless. Yet, in rapid succession a band of raiders move into the land and kill Job’s servants. Lightning falls from the sky and claims all of his livestock. Out of nowhere a tornado destroys his house, and his children die. In a day when wealth was measured by livestock Job was stripped of everything he owned.
To add insult to injury Job lost his physical health. Chapter two describes his physical condition with ulcerous sores covering his body, persistent itching and haggard looks. Chapter three says he could not eat and was consumed with an overwhelming sense of dread. Chapter seven says that he suffered from insomnia, depression and frequent nightmares. Chapter nine says that he had difficulty breathing. Chapter 16 says that he had dark circles around his eyes. Throughout the book that bears his name Job is described as a gaunt, emaciated, shell of a man who lived in constant pain.
Socially, Job was brought from the most outstanding leader of his community down to a social outcast, as he was alienated from his friends and family. Emotionally, he was lonely, fearful and helpless. Spiritually, Job believed he had been separated and isolated from God. There was a time when Job said he wished he had never been born.
The great question for Job was, “why.” He was deeply confused and could not make sense out of his difficulties. Yet, in the depths of despair he made one of the most profound declarations of faith recorded in the Bible: “Though He slay me, yet will I trust Him.” Even at his lowest point of anguish Job declares his heartfelt trust in God. “For I know that my Redeemer lives, and He shall stand at last on the earth…. I shall see God, whom I shall see for myself.”
Although he could not understand what was happening to him and around him, he held on the truth that God would never desert him. People come and go, circumstances are fluid, troubles are passing but God remains the same. God is faithful when people are not. God is faithful when our emotions are confused our health is bad and our circumstances are unfavorable. In the end Job realized God’s faithfulness even in times of hardship. Eventually he was restored with his health, his wealth and his possessions.
Never has there been a man who suffered like Job. Except one! His name is Jesus. Jesus experienced everything Job experienced. He suffered with the physical pain of crucifixion. The prophet Isaiah said about Jesus that his appearance was disfigured beyond that of any human being. Jesus suffered socially. The scripture says that Jesus was despised and rejected of men and he came to his own but they did not receive him. Jesus suffered emotionally. When he fell beneath the gnarled old olive tree in the garden of Gethsemane he cried out, “now is my soul troubled.” Jesus suffered spiritually. Nailed to Calvary’s cross and separated from God the Father, Jesus cried out “my God, my God why have you forsaken me?”
Job felt separated from God, but Jesus was separated from God. Job thought he was going to die but Jesus actually died. The scripture declares that Jesus tasted death for every man. Jesus absorbed the suffering of every person for all eternity and rose from the grave to guarantee an eternal home in heaven for everyone who follows him. Jesus is not dead today. He is alive forevermore. In the words of Job, “I know my redeemer lives.”
Dr. Darrell Tate is pastor of Highland Park Baptist Church